The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave Recognized in Robb Report’s 2025 Best of the Best: World’s Best New Villas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave , a collection of three ultra-exclusive beachfront villas in Turks and Caicos, has been recognized by Robb Report’s prestigious Best of the Best awards as one of the World’s Best New Villas in 2025. Featured in the magazine’s dedicated summer issue, the awards spotlight standout openings from around the globe that exemplify excellence in design, service, and experience.“We are honored and thrilled to see The Reserve recognized by Robb Report as one of the Best New Villas in the World,” said Vasco Borges, Founder and CEO of Beach Enclave. “This award means a great deal to our entire team and reflects the care, creativity, and intention that went into every detail of the project. From the beginning, our goal was to create something truly exceptional. An experience that feels elevated, deeply personal, and rooted in a sense of place. To have that vision acknowledged by one of the most respected voices in luxury travel is incredibly rewarding.”Spanning nearly five acres along one of the most coveted stretches of Grace Bay Beach, The Reserve was designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura to blend contemporary architecture with a strong sense of place. Each of the three beachfront villas offers over 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, vaulted ceilings, and open layouts that frame uninterrupted views of the ocean. Clean lines and warm, organic materials including native stone, mineral-based plaster, and richly grained wood create a modern yet grounded aesthetic. Interiors are finished in soft neutral tones with accents of coral and turquoise that reflect the surrounding sea and sky. Rooftop terraces, infinity-edge pools, and multiple shaded outdoor areas extend the living space into the landscape. The Reserve is also the first development in Turks and Caicos to be fully self-sustainable in both energy and water production, powered by solar panels and its own desalination plant. As the lowest-density development along Grace Bay, it reflects Beach Enclave’s commitment to environmentally conscious design that enhances the natural surroundings rather than competing with them.Guests of The Reserve enjoy exclusive access to a dedicated sport and activity area reserved for the three villas. The grounds include a golf-green complex with multiple tee boxes, two tennis courts with shaded pavilions and ball machines, and additional courts for padel, pickleball, basketball, and beach volleyball. A state-of-the-art fitness center is open 24/7, along with an outdoor game lounge with bocce and cornhole. The beach is fully equipped with paddleboards, kayaks, and snorkeling gear, and each villa includes daily pool and beach setup with loungers, umbrellas, and towels.A dedicated private butler, chef, daily housekeeping, concierge, and turndown service reflect Beach Enclave’s commitment to offering a personalized luxury experience at The Reserve. Butlers assist throughout the day with beach and pool setup, meal and drink service, and activity coordination, ensuring a seamless and relaxed rhythm to each guest’s stay. Chefs work directly with guests to plan menus around individual preferences and dietary needs, preparing meals in-villa using fresh, local ingredients. The concierge team is available to arrange everything from private boat charters and spa treatments to off-property excursions and celebratory dinners. The scale and layout of the villas make The Reserve especially well suited for multigenerational travel, milestone gatherings, and private group stays, offering a rare combination of space, privacy, and resort-level amenities along one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after beaches.For images of The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave, please click here. About Beach Enclave: Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos , consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating exceptional resort experiences on the globally renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Their vision is to transform moments into lasting memories. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests an experience that transcends conventional luxury.Beach Enclave’s architecturally awe-inspiring villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the stunning natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Through their empathetic and intuitive service, they offer heartfelt, unforgettable experiences. Delivering customized amenities such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, their caring team and versatile concierge services exceed expectations by catering to guests' multifaceted needs.At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects a perfect balance of comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability, shaping every moment into an unforgettable memory.

