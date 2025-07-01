New Bestseller Uses Hypnosis To Rewire the Subconscious, Helping Women 50+ Feel More Powerful In a Chaotic World

Not just a book - it's a subconscious rewiring experience for women 50+

At a time when women 50+ are facing historic stress, depression, and burnout, this book delivers something radical: actual transformation, not just talk.

This book should come standard with every mammogram over 40.” — Dr. Samantha Shankar, Neuroradiologist

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move over, traditional self-help. Award-winning transformational coach and former Wall Street research analyst Mari Vasan has released a book that creates internal change as you read it. And " Love Your Life After 50 " is already an Amazon #1 Bestseller.Instead of just talking about ideas, each chapter uses hypnotic language to trigger subconscious rewiring.“Transformation is built right into the pages,” says Vasan. “I’ve embedded hypnotic language throughout, so by the end of chapter two, your subconscious has already started shifting.”This Book is Landing When the World Feels Like a Pressure Cooker:- War in the Middle East and fears of nuclear escalation- Accelerating AI disruption- Political polarizationAnd women 50+ are paying the price. A global meta-analysis (Journal of Affective Disorders, August 2024) found 35% of menopausal women worldwide battle depression, roughly double the adult average. Risk increases if the woman is also caring for aging parents.A January 2025 Mayo Clinic study shows that severe menopause symptoms increase significantly for caregivers versus non-caregivers. Furthermore, a recent national survey shows caregivers are also twice as likely to feel financially squeezed. Add career demands, kids who still need rides, transitions, and health challenges, and it’s no wonder women 50+ feel exhausted and depressed.Love Your Life After 50 arrives as a much-needed intervention: a way to dissolve emotional baggage, rewire the nervous system, and restore agency, without years of therapy or self-help.Not Just a Book - A Built-In Subconscious Rewiring Experience:• Reboot energy by dissolving emotional drag• Upgrade the mind by rewriting outdated subconscious code• Reignite calm confidence and radiancePraise for the Book- “This book should come standard with every mammogram over 40.”- Dr. Samantha Shankar, Neuroradiologist, Mt. Kisco, NY- “The handbook I didn’t know existed” - Minerva K, Wellington, FL- “While other books speak to your conscious mind, this one speaks to the part of you that actually runs the show.” - Elizabeth A, Finance Exec, Miami- “Like having a personal coach whispering to you” - Shoshana G, Tech Executive, MiamiMany readers have even begun recording the hypnotic sections in their own voices as subconscious priming tools—a practice Vasan intentionally built into the book’s structure.This transformational guide is filled with inspiring stories, raw personal moments, applied neuroscience, precision linguistics, and psychosensory-based tools.About the AuthorNamed the Best Women’s Midlife Coach in the U.S., Mari Vasan is a subconscious transformation expert and former Wall Street award-winning research analyst. For more than 14 years, she’s helped women over 50 release emotional baggage, rewire limiting patterns, and reignite their spark.AvailabilityLove Your Life After 50 (ISBN 979-8-89965-582-1, Staten House) is available now on Amazon Kindle. Paperback and Audible editions launch in July and August, respectively.Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or Interviews:Press Kit – includes images of book, headshot, chapters 1 and 2, and proof of #1 best seller : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17Bc5v4pa02eINt8cv53sFgdPnaPLpLxG Sources: Global meta analysis: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032724007869 Mayo Clinic study: https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(24 )00353-7/abstract

