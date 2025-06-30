Top to Bottom House Cleaning Now Offering Post-Construction Cleaning Services

Top to Bottom House Cleaning logo Post construction cleaning picture

Now offering post-construction cleaning for remodels, new builds, and renovations across Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Leland and all surrounding areas.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For homeowners and builders in the Wilmington area, cleanup just got easier. Top to Bottom House Cleaning, a trusted name in residential and specialty cleaning across North Carolina, has officially added post-construction cleaning services to its service offerings. This new service is designed to help contractors, homeowners, and property managers transform messy job sites into sparkling, move-in-ready spaces — safely and efficiently.

About the Founder:

Luciana Batista founded Top to Bottom House Cleaning in 2014 after recognizing a need for reliable, high-quality cleaning services in Wilmington. With a background in fashion management and operations, she brought an eye for detail and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction into the cleaning industry. Over the past decade, Luciana has grown the business from a solo operation into a respected, multi-location company serving communities across North Carolina. Her hands-on leadership style, strong work ethic, and passion for creating spotless spaces continue to set the tone for

Whether you're remodeling a bathroom, adding square footage, or finishing a new build, one thing is guaranteed: the construction dust will settle — everywhere. That’s where Top to Bottom comes in.

What Is Post-Construction Cleaning?

Construction and renovation projects leave behind more than just visible messes. Fine drywall dust, sawdust, adhesives, debris, and packaging materials often remain even after the job appears “done.” Without professional cleanup, these residues can pose health risks, damage surfaces, and make a home feel incomplete.

Top to Bottom’s construction cleaning service tackles this head-on with a deep-cleaning checklist tailored to newly renovated spaces. Services include:

Dust and debris removal from ceilings, walls, baseboards, and light fixtures

Window and glass cleaning, including frame tracks and stickers or overspray

Detail-oriented cleaning of cabinetry, doors, vents, trim, and outlets

Paint, adhesive, and grout residue removal from floors and surfaces

Deep bathroom and kitchen sanitation for safe living conditions

Optional eco-friendly products for a non-toxic, green clean

This specialized service provides a vital “final step” between construction completion and client handoff — ensuring that homes, rentals, and properties are polished and pristine.

“We’ve always gone above and beyond on our standard cleanings,” said Luciana Batista, founder of Top to Bottom. “With construction cleaning, our clients needed a tougher clean — and we built a process that’s just as thorough, but tailored to that heavy-duty job site mess.”

Serving Wilmington and Surrounding Areas

Top to Bottom House Cleaning was founded in Wilmington in 2014 and has since grown into one of the region’s most respected residential cleaning providers. With a service area that covers Wilmington, Leland, Hampstead, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, and Southport, the company has built a loyal customer base by prioritizing trust, attention to detail, and reliable service.

This new construction cleaning service is now available throughout the same coastal service area, making it easy for contractors, project managers, and homeowners to access professional cleanup with just one call.

Whether it’s a single bathroom renovation or an entire new build, the company offers flexible scheduling and custom pricing based on square footage, construction type, and final condition.

Why Wilmington Builders and Homeowners Need This

Wilmington’s real estate and renovation market is booming. According to local builders, more families are remodeling than ever, and new home construction continues to grow as the city expands inland and toward the coast.

But with that growth comes cleanup challenges. Many general contractors do not offer post-job cleaning, and even those who do often stop at sweeping or hauling materials. What’s left behind — dust, surface grime, and micro-particles — can affect air quality, damage surfaces, and reduce the visual appeal of a finished space.

Hiring a dedicated post-construction cleaning crew ensures:

A truly livable and presentable space

No leftover residue on floors, walls, or fixtures

Better homeowner satisfaction at project completion

Reduced risk of damage to finishes, appliances, and materials

Safer breathing conditions for new occupants

Top to Bottom aims to fill this gap with professional-grade, detail-driven construction cleanup delivered by trained staff who know what to look for and how to clean it properly.

Trained, Trusted, and Fully Insured

All cleaners at Top to Bottom are background-checked, bonded, and insured. Each team member is trained to handle a variety of cleaning situations — from basic maintenance to tough, industrial-level debris removal.

Every job is backed by a 200% satisfaction guarantee — meaning if the client isn’t happy, Top to Bottom returns to make it right. If they’re still not satisfied, the clean is free. This high level of accountability sets the company apart in a crowded field of one-time cleaning providers.

The company also carries $1 million in liability insurance and $10,000 in accidental breakage coverage, providing total peace of mind for homeowners and builders alike.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning for a Safer Finish

As part of its commitment to responsible cleaning practices, Top to Bottom offers an eco-friendly upgrade option. This allows clients to request non-toxic, biodegradable cleaning products — a safer choice for homes with pets, children, or allergy concerns.

The green cleaning option is especially useful for families moving into newly built or remodeled homes, where traditional chemical cleaners might trigger sensitivities or strong odors.

Book Online or By Phone

Scheduling a post-construction cleaning is easy. Top to Bottom offers direct online booking through its website or phone support for more complex projects.

📞 Call: (910) 444-8100

🌐 Book Online: https://toptobottomhousecleaning.com/book-online

Clients can receive a custom quote based on project size and scope, with appointments available weekdays and weekends depending on availability.

About Top to Bottom House Cleaning

Founded in 2014 by Luciana Batista, Top to Bottom House Cleaning is a leading provider of residential and specialty cleaning services in coastal North Carolina. The company offers recurring maid services, deep cleaning, move-in/move-out cleanings, janitorial support, and now post-construction cleanup. With flexible scheduling, a fully trained team, and a double satisfaction guarantee, Top to Bottom continues to raise the bar for what clients should expect from their cleaning professionals.

The company serves the greater Wilmington region, including Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Hampstead, Leland, and surrounding areas.

