Luminvision launches major upgrade for their Advis 2.1 interactive projection software

A large 15m x 6m installation in a college in Australia

New Features Include Live Feed Background, Usage with Lidar sensors, Enhanced Motion Tracking, and High-Resolution Support

UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminvision Ltd. has unveiled AdVis 2.1, the latest version of its cutting-edge interactive projection software. This update introduces several advanced features, including a live feed background feature, Lidar sensor tracking, enhanced motion tracking, and improved high-resolution support, enabling full Immersive experiences that can be created on any floor or wall with up to 8 image’s edge- blended together on one computer using Advis to create a single seamless large interactive display.Transforming Any Surface into an Interactive ExperienceAdVis is a powerful professional interactive software Platform ,designed to turn standard computers, projectors and LED screens into a full interactive display system. With AdVis 2.1, users can now see themselves on-screen and interact with virtual objects in real-time. The latest update enhances the motion detection system, allowing precise tracking in both bright daylight and complete darkness.Key Enhancements in AdVis 2.1● Live Feed Integration: Users can see themselves on-screen and engage with virtual objects, adding a new dimension to interactive experiences.● Upgraded Motion Detection: Improved accuracy and stability ensure seamless interactions across different environments.● Multi-Device Compatibility: Supports up to eight infrared tracking cameras and projectors, enabling large-scale interactive installations.● Edge Blending & Overlap: Advanced algorithms allow for seamless merging of multiple projector images, eliminating the need for costly hardware solutions.● Real-Time High-Resolution Support: Now supports full HD 1080p and 4K resolutions, ensuring crisp, high-quality visuals.● Customizable Effects & Sequences: Users can configure movement, interaction settings, and transition timing for personalized installations.● Standalone Licensing: No ongoing fees or permanent internet connection required, making it cost-effective for long-term use.● 24/7 Stability: Designed for continuous operation in professional installations worldwide.Faster Setup and Seamless Content ManagementAdVis 2.1 significantly improves installation speed and usability. The software’s intuitive launcher allows for quick configuration, testing, and deployment of interactive effects. Built-in networking functions enable multiple installations to receive updates from a single server, ensuring all content remains current without manual intervention.A Breakthrough in Education and Sensory EnvironmentsInteractive displays powered by AdVis 2.1 are revolutionizing learning experiences. The software is being widely adopted in immersive sensory rooms, providing engaging educational content for students. Teachers and pupils can interact with projected images, revealing hidden layers and making learning more dynamic. The UK government has allocated £740 million to schools for creating sensory rooms, recognizing their proven impact on student engagement and development (source).Expanding Global DistributionLuminvision is actively seeking new distributors and partners worldwide to expand its interactive projection technology into various industries, including education, healthcare, hospitality, and advertising. The company has an impressive portfolio of clients, including Disney, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Nike, BBC, Qatari MOTC, NHS UK, Google, and several major airports and retail brands.For partnership inquiries, visit Luminvision’s official website or contact their team directly.About LuminvisionLuminvision Ltd. is a leader in Professional interactive projection and LED technology, delivering innovative solutions for immersive environments. With thousands of installations globally, the company continues to push the boundaries of interactivity, transforming how people engage with Digital content.Contact information:Email: enquiry@luminvision.comWeb : https://luminvision.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luminvision?igsh=ZTNpaHJtYm9xcGM3

