Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery Renewals Certified Autism Center™ Designation

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation for Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery. To renew the credential, staff at Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery completed updated autism and sensory training, providing them with knowledge and understanding of best practices and skills to welcome every guest, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

“As general manager of the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery, renewing our designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is not just a milestone—it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and excellence in hospitality. We believe that outstanding customer service must be accessible to everyone, and that means continuously improving how we serve guests of all abilities and backgrounds,” says Blake Wahrlich, general manager of Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery. “We don’t settle for ‘good enough’; we strive for service that is truly incomparable. Our goal is to create an environment where every individual feels welcomed, understood, and valued. Earning and maintaining this certification ensures that we are not only meeting standards but setting them—because everyone deserves the chance to enjoy what our properties have to offer.”

“Renewing their Certified Autism Center™ designation is a testament to Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery’s ongoing commitment to welcoming every person who visits,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the continued impact this training and certification will have on the Clocktower and Stella’s staff, the Billings community, and visitors traveling through.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery

Set within the heart of downtown Billings, and only a few steps away from local restaurants, shops, and breweries, The Clocktower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery offer just the right balance of consideration & hospitality. As a locally owned and family operated business since 1967, we strive for a personalized experience for every customer. When staying at The Clocktower Inn each guest will be welcomed with numerous amenities upon each arrival. One of many hotel guest highlights is the complimentary breakfast at Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery, which has been voted best breakfast in Billings 13 years in a row! Along with complimentary breakfast, hotel guests also receive complimentary parking, highspeed internet and airport shuttles. We partner with local downtown businesses for guests to receive 20% off certain services through The Key to The City.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



