BLCK Announces Pre-Launch of Live Shopping TV Channel with 'Black Friday. Every Day.' Pricing

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLCK, a bold new live commerce platform, is now accepting founding brand partners for its pre-launch across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV. This groundbreaking platform turns product storytelling into prime-time entertainment—streaming shoppable shows directly into living rooms nationwide.With a built-in promise of “Black Friday. Every Day.” and guaranteed 10% lower pricing than any online listing, BLCK is poised to disrupt how products are discovered and sold in Q4 and beyond.“We built BLCK for brands that want more than clicks—they want visibility, trust, and results,” said George Davison, Director of BLCK. “This is your chance to get in front of millions of consumers before the holiday rush.”Brand Tiers Now Open:BLCK Members – $995/year: Marketplace listing and streaming exposureBLCK VIP – $5,000: 5-minute product show, 60-second promotional ad, and all Members benefitsBLCK Diamond – $15,000: Homepage feature, prime-time TV placement, top-category visibility, and social media campaignsBLCK’s built-in reach includes over 100 million smart TVs via Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV integrations—with native exposure on Samsung, LG, and TCL.What Brands Can Expect:• 30-day production turnaround• Creator-hosted product showcases• Inclusion in a 7-figure Q4 advertising campaign across connected TV, TikTok, YouTube, and Meta• Real-time A/B testing and ROAS optimization through the BLCKPulse™ EngineOnly a limited number of brand slots are being accepted ahead of the holiday season. Interested partners can visit www.blck.com or contact partnerships@blck.com to apply.About BLCKBased in Orlando, FL, BLCK.com is the first live commerce network built for smart TV. It empowers brands to connect with viewers through shoppable entertainment, exclusive deals, and creator-led content—delivering “Black Friday. Every Day.” on every screen.

