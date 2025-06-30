GRYSKLL Announces Third Chapter in Collective Saga

GRYSKLL Launches Not Checkers With a Focus on Sound, Self, and Strategy Led by Q. aka Media Pimp

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 1st, GRYSKLL co-lead and engineer Q. aka Media Pimp releases his first digital solo project, Not Checkers , to his website: https://mediapimp.studio This release is a first for the GRYSKLL collective in its structure: a member launching a full project via their own store first, followed by distribution through GRYSKLL online channels—before ever reaching digital streaming platforms. It’s an approach that prioritizes creative ownership and community engagement over exposure-first thinking.The first single, featuring aL Bakwurdz (author of the Beautiful Day hook), dropped earlier this summer. Additional releases on Bandcamp, GRYSKLL.com, and Patreon are planned prior to streaming.Sharing experiments like this, reflecting on what works, and learning together are all examples of the types of practices that contribute to what the crew calls "the GRYSKLL Effect"—an evolving blend of creative and personal transformation. This includes healing, iterative learning, collaboration, reciprocity, creative agency, improved self-love and care, healthier interpersonal relationships, and more.This album is also a quiet tribute to the role of GRYSpace—the crew’s internal mental health conversations and podcasts that led to deeper reflection, emotional growth, and renewed creative purpose. For Q. aka Media Pimp and several others in the collective, GRYSpace played a key role in showing what true crew support could look and feel like.Produced entirely by Bobby Fischer, Not Checkers features a carefully curated list of collaborators from inside and outside of GRYSKLL:🎵 Not Checkers Tracklist1. Life Lines (Family Matters)2. If it Fits – feat. SKAM2? + Aïda (aka Alligator Alfred & Aïda the Alligator)3. Find Out4. Movement – feat. TheoryMC, 1.to.Dial, Keiko5. Not Checkers – feat. aL BakwurdzBonus Track: Tough Love Language – feat. Zo the Instrument BeingNot Checkers is both introspective and aggressive—grounded in years of lived experience and shaped by a man deeply aware of his own evolution. For GRYSKLL, it’s the clearest articulation yet of what the collective can be: intentional, technical, and emotionally layered.There are even a few details in this project that might reward close listeners and art lovers—subtle connections, layered moments, and quiet callbacks that hint at something larger. Whether intentional or instinctive, these kinds of threads are beginning to show up more and more in what GRYSKLL members have been calling the GCU: a growing creative multiverse where sound, story, and identity are all part of the build.With three GRYSKLL members featured and the GRYSKLL.com logo on the cover, Not Checkers bridges personal vision and collective presence. Every arrangement decision, every mix, and every master reflects Q. aka Media Pimp’s precise hand as the crew’s lead engineer.This project also doubles as a showcase of Q.’s mixing and mastering capabilities. He’s also mixed music for a variety of artists including elusive Wu-Tang affiliates The Beggaz —one of Wu-Tang Clan’s affiliated groups. Inside GRYSKLL, his work has helped define the crew’s boutique sonic signature—what veteran engineer Kwaz once associated with collectives like TDE when describing crews whose sound is both distinct and deliberate.Q. is also currently re-mixing and re-mastering A Tension Deficit—GRYSKLL’s first full-length project—for a limited-edition vinyl run, with The Interlude—the collective’s second project—on the B side.GRYSKLL is currently preparing to offer a suite of services including mixing, songwriting, and production. The collective is also exploring funding opportunities to expand its impact and support more artists on their journeys.📰 GRYSKLL in the Press:gryskll.com/press

