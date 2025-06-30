ATLANTA NAMED PARTNER CITY FOR FAME WEEK AFRICA 2025 AS MASSIVE –ATL / GA IGNITES GLOBAL CREATIVE COLLABORATION

Atlanta’s Cultural Powerhouses Align with Africa’s Premier Entertainment Platform for a Global Celebration of Creativity, Culture, and Commerce

This partnership with MASSIVE – ATL / GA is a strategic move that connects two powerhouse creative markets: Atlanta and South Africa.” — Martin Hiller, Portfolio Director, FAME Week Africa.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAME Week Africa has officially named Atlanta , Georgia its 2025 Partner City, marking a transformative moment in global creative collaboration. In alignment with this major designation, MASSIVE – ATL / GA (Mobilizing Atlanta & Georgia’s Storytellers, Strategists, Innovators, Visionaries & Entrepreneurs) will lead a high-impact delegation of cultural leaders to FAME Week Africa 2025, taking place 1–6 September 2025 at CTICC 2 in Cape Town, South Africa.This strategic partnership bridges two global powerhouses of Black creativity—Atlanta and South Africa—and reinforces MASSIVE’s mission to mobilize Georgia's creative economy across borders and bring Black cultural equity to the forefront of international trade and storytelling.FAME Week Africa is the continent’s leading platform for professionals across film, television, music, animation, fashion, and entertainment technology. With the 2025 theme “Tell it bold. Tell it African,” the week-long experience will spotlight African and diasporic creativity while building transformational partnerships with industry leaders from around the world.“The power of Atlanta and Georgia creatives working in coalition is limitless. Building Snake Nation and living and working in Africa led us to create MASSIVE to bridge the gap and help our creatives do business globally. The FAME Week partnership is an incredible opportunity to tap into trade, investment, and the culture of South Africa—the leading market in the African creative economy,” said Karl Carter, CEO and Founder of Snake Nation.“Partnerships like this represent more than creativity—they represent policy, economic equity, and civic diplomacy,” said Bem Joiner, Co-Founder of Atlanta Influences Everything. “When cities like Atlanta and markets like South Africa come together through the creative economy, we’re building soft power and shared progress across the diaspora.”“This partnership is not just about showcasing talent—it’s about real global connectivity,” said Keymanna Paulas, Executive Producer and Lead Strategist for MASSIVE – ATL / GA. “Our creatives in Atlanta and Georgia are ready to do business, tell bold stories, and build lasting relationships with South Africa and the greater continent. FAME Week Africa gives us the platform and the purpose to do both.”“This partnership with MASSIVE – ATL / GA is a strategic move that connects two powerhouse creative markets: Atlanta and South Africa. It’s about unlocking real opportunities, driving investment, and positioning African and diasporic talent at the forefront of global culture. FAME Week Africa is where serious business meets bold creativity—and we’re just getting started,” said Martin Hiller, Portfolio Director, FAME Week Africa.Through this collaboration, MASSIVE – ATL / GA will activate a dynamic coalition of leading organizations, including:Snake Nation · Atlanta Influences Everything · Georgia Entertainment Association · Women in Film & Television Atlanta · Brown Farmer Media Group · Stars Align Ventures · Georgia Creative Collective ·Black Entertainment Economic Council · Georgia Film Music & Digital Entertainment · Watson Media Ventures · Keymanna Management · Rap Plug · Milk + Cookies Music WeekThese leaders will co-create programming, shape cultural showcases, host networking activations, and build strategic pipelines for creative collaboration, policy development, and economic exchange between Georgia, South Africa, and the broader global Black creative economy.WHY CREATIVES CAN’T MISS FAME WEEK AFRICAFAME Week Africa is a hub where top-tier professionals from film, television, music, fashion, and entertainment converge. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet influential creators, producers, and decision-makers who can help elevate your career. Whether you're an aspiring artist, an established professional, or a cultural enthusiast, here are ten compelling reasons why attendingFAME Week Africa should be a priority:1. Networking with Industry LeadersFAME Week Africa connects you with key players from across the creative industries—making it one of the continent’s most important dealmaking spaces.2. Access to Groundbreaking ContentFrom exclusive screenings to thought-provoking panels, FAME Week Africa highlights innovations that are shaping the future of entertainment and storytelling.3. Workshops and MasterclassesGain insights from masterclasses led by renowned experts—from fashion design and music production to directing and digital storytelling.4. Showcasing African TalentWith the 2025 theme “Tell it bold. Tell it African,” the event celebrates Africa’s vast cultural heritage and creative future.5. Opportunities for Emerging CreativesNew voices matter. FAME Week Africa provides platforms—from short film festivals to fashion runways—for emerging talent to shine.

