Falkon SMS Launches HubSpot Integration to Power Real-Time CRM Messaging

Falkon SMS now integrates with HubSpot to sync contacts, automate texts, and soon, offer full message history without leaving your CRM.

With Falkon SMS, HubSpot users can finally manage SMS conversations, automation, and analytics—all without leaving the CRM.” — Yeswanth, Associate Product Marketing Manager at Falkon SMS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falkon SMS , a modern business text messaging platform, has officially launched its HubSpot SMS integration, allowing sales, marketing, and support teams to send and receive text messages directly from within their HubSpot CRM accounts. The new integration offers seamless contact sync, message automation, and more—designed to accelerate customer engagement and streamline operations.This integration empowers teams to communicate faster, stay organized, and manage conversations in real time without switching tabs or juggling external SMS tools."Falkon SMS empowers HubSpot users to turn every contact into a conversation—combining real-time messaging, automation, and CRM visibility to drive smarter customer engagement," said Suresh Gadiraju CEO of Falkon SMS.Key Features of Falkon SMS for HubSpot>Instant Contact SyncHubSpot contacts automatically sync to Falkon SMS—no manual imports, ever.>Send & Receive Texts in HubSpotChat with leads and customers directly within your CRM timeline.>Scheduled TextingPlan texts ahead of time—ideal for appointment reminders, campaign launches, or follow-ups.>Group Messaging & BroadcastsStart group chats for collaboration or send mass updates with ease.>Automated Replies & Keyword TriggersSet up smart auto-responses to handle common queries efficiently.>Analytics & Performance InsightsTrack message delivery, engagement, and campaign success in one place.Why HubSpot Users Choose Falkon SMS>Intuitive UI with no learning curve >Reliable support that responds>Lightning-fast contact syncing >Transparent, affordable pricing>Built for sales, support, and marketing teamsGetting Started is EasyGet started in minutes:>Install Falkon SMS from the HubSpot App Marketplace>Connect your Falkon SMS account>Enable automatic contact sync>Start sending and receiving messages right inside HubSpot!>Ready to future-proof your messaging? The platform will auto-upgrade your account as new features, like full message history sync, go live.Learn more here:

