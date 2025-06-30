Falkon SMS Launches HubSpot Integration to Power Real-Time CRM Messaging
Falkon SMS now integrates with HubSpot to sync contacts, automate texts, and soon, offer full message history without leaving your CRM.
This integration empowers teams to communicate faster, stay organized, and manage conversations in real time without switching tabs or juggling external SMS tools.
"Falkon SMS empowers HubSpot users to turn every contact into a conversation—combining real-time messaging, automation, and CRM visibility to drive smarter customer engagement," said Suresh Gadiraju CEO of Falkon SMS.
Key Features of Falkon SMS for HubSpot
>Instant Contact Sync
HubSpot contacts automatically sync to Falkon SMS—no manual imports, ever.
>Send & Receive Texts in HubSpot
Chat with leads and customers directly within your CRM timeline.
>Scheduled Texting
Plan texts ahead of time—ideal for appointment reminders, campaign launches, or follow-ups.
>Group Messaging & Broadcasts
Start group chats for collaboration or send mass updates with ease.
>Automated Replies & Keyword Triggers
Set up smart auto-responses to handle common queries efficiently.
>Analytics & Performance Insights
Track message delivery, engagement, and campaign success in one place.
Why HubSpot Users Choose Falkon SMS
>Intuitive UI with no learning curve >Reliable support that responds
>Lightning-fast contact syncing >Transparent, affordable pricing
>Built for sales, support, and marketing teams
Getting Started is Easy
Get started in minutes:
>Install Falkon SMS from the HubSpot App Marketplace
>Connect your Falkon SMS account
>Enable automatic contact sync
>Start sending and receiving messages right inside HubSpot!
>Ready to future-proof your messaging? The platform will auto-upgrade your account as new features, like full message history sync, go live.
Learn more here:
👉 https://www.falkonsms.com/integrations/hubspot
email us here
