Industry Associations Unite to Honor Uniformed Workers on National Uniform Day

It’s powerful to have so many respected associations come together to honor those who wear uniforms. Each organization contributes to an industry that keeps workers safe, visible, and comfortable.” — Rick Levine, Executive Director of the NAUMD

NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten leading organizations across the apparel, textile, uniform, and equipment sectors are joining forces to celebrate National Uniform Day , an annual event recognizing the tens of millions of people who wear a uniform or workwear as part of their daily jobs. From police officers and healthcare providers to hospitality staff, utility workers, and delivery drivers, these uniformed professionals help keep the world moving—and they deserve to be seen, supported, and celebrated.National Uniform Day 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 17, marking the second year of this growing industry-wide initiative. First launched in 2024 by the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD), the day quickly gained momentum as companies across the supply chain—from textile mills to retail storefronts—took part in recognizing the people who rely on uniforms to do their jobs with confidence and care.Each of the participating associations supports the uniform and workwear industry in its own unique way, spanning the full supply chain from raw materials to finished garments and services.Among the groups supporting this year’s celebration are the Advanced Textiles Association (ATA) and the American Textile Machinery Association (ATMA). ATA represents companies that innovate in technical and performance textiles—materials that enhance the functionality and durability of today’s uniforms. ATMA supports the development of the machinery and automation solutions that make high-volume, high-precision production possible, helping manufacturers meet the demand for high-quality workwear across industries.In the realm of sourcing, sewn goods, and supply chain coordination, associations like the Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) and The Association and Voice of the U.S. Sewn Products Industry (SEAMS) represent global and domestic partners who manage the complexities of uniform production—from concept to final stitch. AAPN brings together global sourcing professionals and regional manufacturing leaders, while SEAMS serves as the voice of the U.S. sewn products industry, promoting domestic capabilities and strengthening national resilience in the workwear space.Manufacturing and product development are championed by the American Workwear & Safety Apparel Manufacturers (AWSAM) and Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA). These associations focus on companies that create, supply, and support garments with critical features such as flame resistance, high visibility, and durable construction. Their members serve frontline workers in industries like construction, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and public safety.The Southern Textile Association (STA) also lends its support as a community of professionals working throughout the textile manufacturing landscape. STA connects companies and leaders responsible for the yarns, fabrics, and processes that become the backbone of workwear, uniforms, and performance garments worn across the country.On the service and retail front, the Textile Rental Services Association of America (TRSA) and the Uniform Retailers Association (URA) ensure that uniforms not only get into the hands of workers but are maintained, replaced, and distributed efficiently. TRSA members provide uniform rental, laundering, and delivery services that support businesses of all sizes. URA represents the storefronts and online businesses that guide customers in choosing the right apparel for their workforce—often providing customization, embroidery, and direct employee fulfillment programs.Leading this growing movement is the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD), which founded National Uniform Day in 2024. With the support of these diverse partner associations, the 2025 observance is set to reach even further into the industries that rely on uniforms every day.“Bringing together this broad range of associations sends a clear message,” said Rick Levine, Executive Director of NAUMD. “Each of these organizations contributes in their own way to an industry that helps tens of millions of workers show up every day ready, safe, visible, and proud. National Uniform Day is a chance for all of us to recognize the people behind the uniforms and the people behind the scenes who help make those uniforms possible.”In 2024, member companies across the country participated in the first-ever National Uniform Day with creativity and pride. Many shared photos and videos of uniformed employees and customers, wrote tributes on social media, and ran special discounts for uniformed professionals. Internal employee appreciation events were held by suppliers and manufacturers alike, while others used the day as an opportunity to spotlight the often-overlooked roles that uniforms play in safety and workplace identity.With even more associations involved in 2025, participation is expected to expand significantly. Some companies are planning customer spotlights and giveaways. Others are using the occasion to educate clients and communities about the importance of durable, compliant, and purpose-built uniforms. Several associations have already committed to featuring the day across their communications, recognizing the symbolic and practical importance of the uniform in nearly every sector of the economy.National Uniform Day reminds us that a uniform is more than just clothing—it’s a symbol of service, readiness, professionalism, and purpose. It’s also a testament to the many hands and minds behind the scenes who make, manage, and deliver the garments worn by America’s working heroes.To learn more about National Uniform Day and how to participate, visit nationaluniformday.com

