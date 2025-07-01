Issa Homes Announces Sales Launch at SeaFlower, a Mixed-Use Coastal Village on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Issa Homes brings its signature design approach to SeaFlower with four distinct estate home floorplans: the Addison, Hemingway, Kingston, and Preston, ranging from 2,905 to 3,500 square feet. Set on oversized 80-foot lots, the homes offer a choice of West SeaFlower spans 1,175 acres, with plans for approximately 4,000 residences thoughtfully designed to blend nature, neighborhood charm, and coastal architecture. Residents will enjoy walking and biking trails, nature preserves, and amenities at The Garden Club that include fitness, swimming, and pickleball, plus a SeaFlower Village Center featuring shopping, dining, and gathering spaces.

Legacy Florida homebuilder unveils first release of customizable estate homes on 80’ lots starting at $1.29 million.

SeaFlower brings together everything we’ve learned in our 50 years of building luxury homes in Florida.” — Don Hempel

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Issa Homes , one of Florida’s most respected luxury builders, has officially launched Estate Home sales in SeaFlower , a highly anticipated coastal village community set to redefine coastal living along Florida’s Gulf Coast.First Estate Homesites ReleasedThe initial offering includes eight premium estate homesites, featuring two spec homes and one showcase model home, with base pricing starting at $1.29 million, not including homesite premium.SeaFlower spans 1,175 acres, with plans for approximately 4,000 residences thoughtfully designed to blend nature, neighborhood charm, and coastal architecture. Residents will enjoy walking and biking trails, nature preserves, and amenities at The Garden Club that include fitness, swimming, and pickleball, plus a SeaFlower Village Center featuring shopping, dining, and gathering spaces.Elevated Living, Inside and OutIssa Homes brings its signature design approach to SeaFlower with four distinct estate home floorplans: the Addison, Hemingway, Kingston, and Preston, ranging from 2,905 to 3,500 square feet.Set on oversized 80-foot lots, the homes offer a choice of West Indies, Coastal, or Farmhouse architectural styles. Buyers can personalize floor plans with options like club rooms, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and a wide array of luxury interior finishes.“SeaFlower brings together everything we’ve learned in our 50 years of building luxury homes in Florida,” said Don Hempel, Partner and Lead Designer at Issa Homes. “From thoughtfully planned homesites to flexible floorplans and timeless design, we’re creating something truly special for this coastal region. It’s also an honor to come full circle and work again with the same development team we partnered with in Weston, Florida, another community that set the standard for thoughtful neighborhood design.”A Builder with a Legacy of Florida’s Premier CommunitiesFounded in 1972, Issa Homes has earned a reputation for architectural excellence and craftsmanship in some of Florida’s most notable neighborhoods, including Disney’s Golden Oak, The Four Seasons Private Residences, Celebration, Florida, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, and Weston, Florida.Local Sales Expertise from Michael Saunders & CompanySales for Issa Homes at SeaFlower are exclusively represented by Michael Saunders & Company, a regional leader in luxury real estate along Florida’s Gulf Coast from St. Petersburg to Boca Grande.Since its inception, Michael Saunders & Company has been a partner in over 80 new communities, helping shape the region's growth.Leading the Issa Homes sales team at SeaFlower from Michael Saunders & Company are Dee Munn, SeaFlower/Issa Homes Sales Manager, and Suzy Korinek, both experienced real estate professionals with deep knowledge of the Bradenton-Sarasota market. Munn also brings prior experience working with Issa Homes in Celebration, Florida, strengthening the team’s connection to the builder’s legacy.“SeaFlower represents the next great chapter in Gulf Coast living,” said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. “We’re honored to represent Issa Homes, whose legacy of architectural excellence and customer-focused homebuilding is a perfect match for the vision of this community. The strong interest we're seeing reflects how much buyers value the range of options and the exceptional lifestyle that SeaFlower offers in Bradenton.”Location: Where Gulf Coast Living Comes TogetherLocated in Northwest Bradenton just minutes from Anna Maria Island, SeaFlower offers unparalleled access to the area's powder-soft beaches, marinas, Tampa Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and the vibrant towns of Bradenton, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg.For more about Issa Homes at SeaFlower, visit https://seaflower.issahomes.com For specific model pricing, structural options, homesite premiums, and availability, please fill out the inquiry form, and the SeaFlower/Issa Homes sales team and Dee Munn or Suzy Korinek will contact you directly. https://seaflower.issahomes.com/contact SeaFlower/Issa Homes Sales Inquiries Call (941) 491-7879 orStay Connected and Subscribe to Issa Homes/SeaFlower News https://seaflower.issahomes.com/contact About Michael Saunders & CompanyIn its 49th year of innovative service to Southwest Florida, Michael Saunders & Company is the top independent real estate company in the region with a network of 18 full-service sales offices and more than 600 agents and 150 support team members spanning the Gulf Coast region. International brokerage affiliations with Forbes Global Properties, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International, and Mayfair International Realty extend the company’s message to qualified buyers nationally and globally. Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Michael Saunders & Company affords customers the most comprehensive range of real estate services in the Southwest Florida marketplace. These include mortgage, title, insurance, and relocation services, a developer services division, and a commercial real estate division. A philanthropic arm, the MSC Foundation, gives back to Gulf Coast community organizations via donations from agents and staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.