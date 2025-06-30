Global Intelligent Pills Market To Reach $7.66 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 13.2%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Intelligent Pills Market Expected To Grow?

The world of healthcare is about to witness a revolution in the form of intelligent pills. With a promising future, the global intelligent pills market is set to exceed the $4.11 billion benchmark in 2024 and reach $4.66 billion in 2025, propelling at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. A plethora of factors can be credited for the historic period's growth, including the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the growing adoption of smart healthcare devices, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing healthcare investments in digital technologies, and the growing need for remote patient monitoring.

What Are The Projections For The Intelligent Pills Market?

Not only has the intelligent pills market witnessed growth, but it is also set for a steep climb. By 2029, the market size is expected to soar to $7.66 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for real-time health data, the increasing adoption of the internet of medical things, the swelling number of health-conscious consumers, the boosting healthcare data management capabilities, and the rising adoption of telemedicine. Moreover, the forecast period will witness trends like the development of artificial intelligence-powered pills, self-regulating pills, and the integration of pills with mobile health apps, wearable devices, along with bio-sensing innovations.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Intelligent Pills Market?

The mounting lifestyle-related disorders are considered a major driver projected to boost the intelligent pills market. These non-communicable diseases, largely influenced by people's daily habits, behaviors, and choices, find a significant contributor in poor dietary habits leading to obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. With intelligent pills offering real-time health monitoring and data-driven insights, these instruments are becoming vital in providing personalized treatment for lifestyle-related disorders, improving medication adherence, and optimizing therapeutic outcomes. For instance, in September 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, found that in 2022, 22 states recorded an adult obesity rate of 35% or greater, compared to 19 in 2021. This growth in lifestyle-related disorders is thus driving the market for intelligent pills.

Who Are The Key Players In The Intelligent Pills Market?

A market exists because of the players that form it, and in the intelligent pills market growth, these are Medtronic plc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Olympus Corporation, Lloyds Pharmacy Limited, STRATACACHE Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., Proteus Digital Health Inc., CapsoVision Inc., Medisafe Inc., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science And Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innurvation Inc., AARDEX Group SA, BodyCap SAS, AnX Robotica Corp., EtectRx Inc., Given Imaging Ltd.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Intelligent Pills Market?

In a bid to maintain their competitive edge, many of these industry giants are developing technologically advanced solutions like digital health products to enhance patient monitoring and boost medication adherence. For example, an Ireland-based company, HealthBeacon plc, unveiled the HB Smart Pills Management System in September 2022 to assist in medication management for patients with complex pill regimens.

How Is The Intelligent Pills Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Occult GI Bleeding, Chron’s Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Celiac Disease, Inherited Polyposis Syndromes, Neurological Disorder

2 By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

3 By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring

4 By End-User: Hospital Pharmacy, Clinics, Research Institutes, Home Healthcare

Will The Intelligent Pills Market Show Regional Disparities?

In 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the intelligent pills market. However, the market spans across different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

