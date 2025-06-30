January - March 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) Hepatotoxicity-associated fatalities in non-ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. FDA Safety Communication was issued on June 24, 2025: FDA Investigating Deaths Due to Acute Liver Failure in Non-ambulatory Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients Following ELEVIDYS Finasteride (compounded product) topical Adverse event FDA alerts health care providers, compounders and consumers of potential risks associated with compounded topical finasteride products Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) injection Amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) tablets Liver disorder FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Olanzapine-containing products Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) tablets

Symbyax (olanzapine and fluoxetine) capsules

Zyprexa (olanzapine) tablets

Zyprexa Intramuscular (olanzapine) injection

Zyprexa Relprevv (olanzapine) injectable suspension

Zyprexa Zydis (olanzapine) tablets Inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors Akeega (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) tablets

Lynparza (olaparib) tablets

Rubraca (rucaparib) tablets

Talzenna (talazoparib) capsules

Zejula (niraparib) tablets Vasculitis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Rilutek (riluzole) tablets Tiglutik (riluzole) oral suspension Pancreatitis acute FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Suprep Bowel Pre Kit (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate) oral solution Hypersensitivity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) injection Severe worsening of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Xcopri (cenobamate tablets) Drug-induced liver injury FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

