Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,326 in the last 365 days.

January - March 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl)

 

Hepatotoxicity-associated fatalities in non-ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

FDA Safety Communication was issued on June 24, 2025:

FDA Investigating Deaths Due to Acute Liver Failure in Non-ambulatory Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients Following ELEVIDYS

Finasteride (compounded product) topical Adverse event FDA alerts health care providers, compounders and consumers of potential risks associated with compounded topical finasteride products Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) injection Amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) tablets Liver disorder FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Olanzapine-containing products

  • Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) tablets
  • Symbyax (olanzapine and fluoxetine) capsules
  • Zyprexa (olanzapine) tablets
  • Zyprexa Intramuscular (olanzapine) injection
  • Zyprexa Relprevv (olanzapine) injectable suspension
  • Zyprexa Zydis (olanzapine) tablets

 

Inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors

  • Akeega (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) tablets
  • Lynparza (olaparib) tablets
  • Rubraca (rucaparib) tablets
  • Talzenna (talazoparib) capsules
  • Zejula (niraparib) tablets

 

Vasculitis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Rilutek (riluzole) tablets

Tiglutik (riluzole) oral suspension

Pancreatitis acute FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Suprep Bowel Pre Kit (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate) oral solution Hypersensitivity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) injection

 

Severe worsening of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Xcopri (cenobamate tablets) Drug-induced liver injury FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

January - March 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more