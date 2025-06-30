Akeega (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) tablets
Lynparza (olaparib) tablets
Rubraca (rucaparib) tablets
Talzenna (talazoparib) capsules
Zejula (niraparib) tablets
Vasculitis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Rilutek (riluzole) tablets
Tiglutik (riluzole) oral suspension
Pancreatitis acute
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Suprep Bowel Pre Kit (sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate) oral solution
Hypersensitivity
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) injection
Severe worsening of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Xcopri (cenobamate tablets)
Drug-induced liver injury
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
January - March 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
