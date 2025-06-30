Louw Barnardt Attends EO New York Spring Gala, Underscoring OCFO U.S. Expansion

Louw and Kirsten Barnardt at EO New York Spring Gala

Louw Barnardt joins top entrepreneurs at EO New York’s Spring Gala as Outsourced CFO deepens its U.S. presence with a growing client base and NYC office.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louw Barnardt, Co-founder and Managing Director of Outsourced CFO (OCFO), recently attended the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) New York chapter’s highly anticipated Spring Gala, held 101 floors above Manhattan’s iconic skyline at the One World Trade Center. The exclusive event brought together over 200 founders and business leaders to celebrate innovation, community, and entrepreneurship at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

“New York has a pace and spirit unlike anywhere else. It energizes you,” said Barnardt. “To be building our story here, and doing it with people who truly get what the entrepreneurial journey is about, gives us fresh energy to keep growing.”

With 220 active members, EO New York is one of the largest and most diverse chapters in EO’s 18,000-strong network across 60 countries. The organization pairs peer learning with once-in-a-lifetime experiences designed to accelerate both personal and business growth.

“You walk into a room filled with people who’ve built, scaled, failed, and tried again, and it is like an instant masterclass,” he shared.

For Barnardt, the opportunity to meet like-minded entrepreneurs coincides with OCFO’s growing presence in the United States. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, OCFO has grown from a boutique consultancy into a global financial advisory firm serving more than 1,300 clients in 35 countries. The company offers fractional CFO services, cloud accounting, financial-automation solutions, talent placement, and funding-readiness support. The company’s expansion into the U.S. has been one of its most rewarding strategic moves to date.

“Having a small but strategic presence in the New York metropolitan area gives us a powerful launch pad into the market. Attending the EO Spring Gala reinforces that we’re not just visiting anymore. We’re building here.”

The Gala itself was hosted in true EO fashion: elegant, energetic, and packed with meaningful conversations. Barnardt credited EO New York’s leadership, particularly chapter president Rania Sedhom, who served as his EO NYC Navigator, for making the evening “both seamless and unforgettable.”

As OCFO continues to expand its footprint in North America, Barnardt sees relationships like those formed through EO as essential to sustainable global growth. “We’re deeply grateful to be part of a network that challenges us, inspires us, and helps us scale with purpose,” he said. “There’s a special energy in New York and EO captures it and amplifies it.”

From dinner dates in SoHo to strategic conversations at skyscraper heights, Barnardt’s recent visit to New York was a moment of reflection, connection, and celebration. It also reaffirmed a core belief that has guided OCFO’s growth from day one: great businesses deserve great financial teams, wherever they’re built.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Outsourced CFO’s global financial services and expansion into the U.S. market, visit www.ocfo.com.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, the company provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, strategic finance advisory, and talent solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Learn more at www.ocfo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.