The Creator Economy 2025: Audience Monetize Launches The Biggest Creator Economy Map

Illustration of some of the key stakeholders inside the Creator Economy

A free, interactive overview showing how creators, brands, platforms, investors, and tools interact across the $250B creator economy.

The creator economy is maturing. The next successful creators will look more like entrepreneurs than entertainers- they’ll create their own products, software, businesses, not just "viral content."” — Janis Mjartans

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audience Monetize has officially released their Creator Economy Map - the first comprehensive visual framework that shows how the entire creator economy functions in one place. The map outlines all major stakeholders and the key interactions between them, offering clarity on how money, attention, and power flow through the space.Designed for creators, investors, operators, and industry professionals, the map is available as a free download and includes a detailed video walkthrough.The Creator Economy Map was developed by Janis Mjartans, founder of Audience Monetize and a creator monetization strategists in the space. After working with over 100 creators, coaches, and influencers, Janis saw firsthand how most people - even those inside the ecosystem, struggle to see the big picture.In 2024, Mjartans launched creatoreconomytools.com, a side project featuring a database of over 1,000 tools, apps, and platforms for content creators.The project went viral, was picked up by newsletters, and got 2nd best product of the day on ProductHunt. But the response also revealed a deeper demand: not just tools, but a complete model of how the creator economy actually works.“People see creators and platforms, but they miss the relationships between creators, brands, managers, freelancers, and investors,” says Mjartans.“This map finally connects the dots. It shows who does what, how value flows, and where the real opportunities are.”What the Creator Economy Map Includes:The map breaks the industry into clear, visual categories - and shows the specific interactions between them:- Content Creators- Social Platforms- Audiences, Fans, & Subscribers- Brands & Advertisers- Talent Agencies & Managers- Events & Conferences- VCs & Investors- Creator-Focused Startups- Freelancers & Professionals- Media & PR Channels- Regulators & PolicyEvery node is linked. The map shows how key stakeholders interact, support, or compete with each other. It’s a systems-level view of an ecosystem that’s been growing in fragments for over a decade.A Necessary Map for a Maturing IndustryThe Creator Economy Map comes at a turning point. With over 250 million people creating content and only a tiny fraction earning a full-time income, many are reevaluating what sustainable monetization looks like. The map helps industry players & content creators reorient from traditional income streams to structured businesses.Free Access and Weekly InsightsThe map is available for free at the link below. Audience Monetize also publishes Offer Launch Lab , a weekly newsletter read by over 500 high-income coaches and creators. It covers digital product strategies, offer design, and monetization frameworks.Download the map:Join the newsletter:

The Entire Creator Economy, Explained

