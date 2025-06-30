SARAMA ANNOUNCES WELL SUPPORTED EQUITY PLACEMENT OF A$2.7M TO FUND LAVERTON DRILLING CAMPAIGN

About

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR and TSX-V: SWA) is a gold-focused Australian exploration and development company that is actively pursuing exploration at two highly prospective and under-explored belt-scale gold projects in the prolific Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The Company has majority ownership and control of both projects which cover 1,000 km2 in the highly prospective Laverton Gold District. Prior to initiating exploration activities in Australia, the Company was primarily focussed on advancing the Sanutura Gold Project in Burkina Faso, a multi-million-ounce greenfields gold discovery by Sarama. Following the expropriation of key mineral tenure by the Government of Burkina Faso, the project is now the subject of a significant international arbitration claim for damages. The Company has formally commenced proceedings under the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”), an arm of the World Bank Group. The arbitration is fully funded through a non-recourse loan facility that covers all associated costs and the Company is being represented by Boies Schiller Flexner, a leading international law firm with a strong track record in securing large-scale settlements in complex disputes. The Company’s Board and management team have a proven track record in global exploration and a strong history in the discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits. Sarama is well positioned to build value for shareholders by executing sound exploration strategy across its exploration property portfolio and vigorously pursuing its substantial damages claim.