The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Expected To Grow?

The non-emergency medical transportation market has witnessed robust growth in recent years and is projected to grow from $9.52 billion in 2024 to $10.22 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. Several factors can be credited for this escalation during the historic period, including the aging population, government-backed healthcare schemes, the rise of private pay patient transportation, focus on patient-centric care, and the rapid adoption of telehealth.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market?

Riding on broad regulatory changes, advancements in medical treatments, ease of accessing rural healthcare, development in transportation infrastructure, and numerous community health initiatives, the market size is forecasted to continue on its growth trajectory in the next few years. By 2029, it's anticipated to reach $13.74 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. The industry's progress during the forecast period will follow emerging trends such as technology integration, patient-centric solutions, collaborations with ride-sharing platforms, the use of predictive analytics for demand planning, and the introduction of flexible payment models.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market?

The market's forward momentum is expected to be propelled further by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These diseases, due to their year-long or longer persistency and need for ongoing medical treatment, often hinder an individual's everyday activities. The provision of non-emergency medical transportation for such patients ensures constant access to medical visits, treatments, and support services. This sustained medical care management significantly enhances overall health outcomes.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Share?

In-depth analysis shows that several key industry players are steering the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation market. These key players include Transdev, FirstGroup PLC, Lyft Inc., ModivCare Inc., Falck A/S, LogistiCare Solutions LLC, Kinetik, American Medical Response Inc., MTM Inc., Global Medical Response Inc., Crothall Healthcare Inc., Southeastrans Inc., Secure Transportation Company Inc., Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Express Medical Transporters Inc., ERS Transition Ltd., Veyo LLC, Medicaid Answering Service LLC, ATS Healthcare Solutions, Ride Health.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market?

These industry heavyweights are honing their focus on launching non-emergency medical transportation NEMT programs. Emphasizing elevating service standards, improving patient care outcomes, enhancing trip delivery, and cutting down on complaints and escalated events, these programs provide transportation services for individuals who require assistance en route to and from medical appointments but do not necessitate emergency care.

How Is The Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Segmented?

A segmental breakdown of the non-emergency medical transportation market reveals:

By Type: Courier Services, Insurance Backed Patient Transportation, Private Pay Patient Transportation

By Product Type: Ambulatory Vans, Minivans, Wheelchair-Lift-Equipped Vehicles, Stretcher Vans

By Application: Dialysis, Routine Doctor Visits, Mental Health Related Appointments, Rehabilitation, Other Applications

By End User: Airport Shuttle, Hospital Medical Laboratories, Nursing Care Facilities

Subsegments:

By Courier Services: Medical Supply Delivery, Prescription Delivery, Laboratory Specimen Transport

By Insurance Backed Patient Transportation: Medicaid Funded Transportation, Medicare Funded Transportation, Private Insurance Transportation

By Private Pay Patient Transportation: Individual Out-Of-Pocket Payments, Subscription-Based Services, Ride-Hailing Services For Medical Appointments.

What Are The Leading Region In The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market?

According to regional insights, North America led the charge in the non-emergency medical transportation market in 2024. However, emerging economies are also gaining momentum. The market spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with detailed reports available for individual countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the U.K, the U.S.A, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

