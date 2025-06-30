Pain Management Drugs Market to Reach $109.6 Bn, Globally, by 2033 at 4.2% CAGR | Industry Trends & Market Segmentation

growth of the global pain management market is majorly driven by surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the global pain management market is majorly driven by surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and surge in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel growth of the market.According to the report, the pain management drugs market was valued at $72.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $109.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample of the Report on - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/404 Rise in incidences of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and increase in geriatric population are the major factors that drive the growth of the pain management drugs market. However, availability of alternative therapies and patent expiration of prescription drugs restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancements in drug development and untapped markets in developing economies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global pain management drugs market.Segment HighlightsThe opioids segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.By drug class, the opioids segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic pain conditions, rise in aging population, and expansion of awareness and access to pain management treatments. Opioids, known for their potent analgesic properties, have traditionally been important in managing moderate to severe pain. However, their widespread use has also been associated with significant challenges, including the risk of addiction, misuse, and overdose.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/404 The postoperative pain segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy indication, the postoperative pain segment dominated the market share in 2023. Aging population worldwide is experiencing a surge in surgical interventions, as older individuals often require medical interventions for age-related conditions such as joint replacements, cardiac surgeries, and cancer treatments. Postoperative pain management becomes crucial in these scenarios, as surgical procedures result in varying degrees of pain, requiring effective pain relief measures for optimal recovery.The chronic pain segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy pain type, the chronic pain segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to growth in prevalence of chronic pain and rise in incidence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. These conditions can lead to neuropathic pain, visceral pain, or pain associated with cancer treatments, chemotherapy, or surgical procedures, necessitating long-term pain management strategies.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/404 Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033North America dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to advanced healthcare systems, rise in prevalence of chronic pain conditions, and greater accessibility to healthcare services. These regions also witness significant research and development activities, leading to the introduction of innovative pain management therapies and medications. However, in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, the pain management drugs market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increase in healthcare expenditure, expansion in pharmaceutical industries, and rise in awareness about pain management.Key PlayersNovartis AGEli Lilly & CompanyAbbott LaboratoriesEndo Health Solutions, Inc.Purdue Pharma L.P.Pfizer, Inc.Viatris Inc.Merck & Co. Inc.Johnson & JohnsonRead More:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

