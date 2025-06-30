Global Corporate Training Market Set For 5.4% Growth, Reaching $514.38 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Corporate Training Market Expected To Grow?

The corporate training market has seen consistent growth in previous years, swelling from $398.78 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $417.43 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. This progress during the historic period can be allocated to the expansion of emerging markets, amplification of learning and development budgets, increased infiltration of digital platforms, and an escalating demand for mobile-based learning.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking at future projections, the Corporate Training market is predicted to experience robust growth. By 2029, it is projected to expand to $514.38 billion at a 5.4% CAGR. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to heightened government support, expanding global population and urbanization, increased demand for soft skills, and rising investments by online educational institutions. Leading trends during the projected period include utilizing artificial intelligence AI to provide customized learning experiences, tech advancements aiding skill development, employment of augmented reality or virtual reality for creating realistic simulations, strategic collaborations and acquisitions to bolster financial strength and global presence, product innovations with an emphasis on integrated solutions, and metaverse technology for fostering collaborative learning environments.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Corporate Training Market?

Government intervention plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of this market during the forecast period. Numerous countries' governments lend their support to skills training and associated services, fostering novel solutions to better serve the corporate training sector.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Corporate Training Market Share?

Major corporations in the corporate training marketplace include Skillsoft, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Franklin Covey Co, Adobe Inc, and many others. These entities are focused on technological innovations to solidify their standing in the corporate training market.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Corporate Training Market?

Technological advancements emerge as a principal trend gaining traction in this market. Key players in the sector concentrate on bringing new technological solutions to the forefront, wherein they can reinforce their position within the corporate training market.

How Is The Global Corporate Training Market Segmented?

This market noted in this report is broadly classified by training programs, training methods, and industries. The detailed segmentation comprises -

1 By Training Programs: including Technical Training, Soft Skills Training, Quality Training, Compliance Training, and Other Training Programs

2 By Training Methods: with a division into Virtual and Face-To-Face methods

3 By Industries: encompassing Healthcare, Banking And Finance, Manufacturing, IT Information Technology, Retail, Hospitality, and Other Industries.

What Are The Leading Region In The Corporate Training Market?

As for geographical reach, North America stood as the largest region in this market in 2024. However, the global corporate training market report covers various other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

