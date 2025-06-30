Viomba and Nexd To Join Forces to Advance Attention-Centric Creative Advertising

Viomba and Nexd announce a partnership to integrate creative production with predictive attention analysis across both platforms.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the light of advertising industry's growing shift toward attention as the core performance metric, Viomba and Nexd are happy to announce a partnership with a plan to integrate creative production with predictive attention analysis in both platforms.As Attention Units (AU) rises to prominence—recently endorsed through integrations into major platforms—this collaboration addresses a critical industry need: the ability to assess a creative’s likely impact before it’s published to maximize ad spend return.Viomba, known for its AI-powered predictive engine built on a proprietary dataset of infrared based gaze detection and visual cognition data, will now soon allow creative assets built via Nexd’s platform—a creative management tool known for rich and interactive digital ad building without code—to be analyzed pre-launch. This means advertisers can:● Evaluate the attention effectiveness of their creatives in advance● Align with industry benchmarks for AU-based campaign planning● Optimize not just what’s delivered, but what’s designed● During campaign adjust the creatives based on Nexd real time creative interaction data“The industry has spent years measuring what happens after the campaign is done. With attention as the north star, we can finally design for outcomes before a single impression is served. This partnership represents a shift from reactive to proactive creative strategy,” said Markku Mäntymaa, CEO of Viomba.The collaboration reflects a broader trend in advertising: combining creativity with cognitive science and data-informed media planning. With increasing pressure from brands, agencies, and regulators to demonstrate both effectiveness and responsibility, tools that enable upfront creative evaluation are the future.“It’s no longer enough for a creative to look good or load fast—it has to earn and hold attention. Partnering with Viomba allows us to give our users that insight the moment the creative is being built,” said Ott Heidmets, CEO of Nexd.Industry partners are equally optimistic about the collaboration:“It’s great to have Viomba’s metrics and real-time media attention optimization tools integrated into Nexd’s creative platform. This tech partnership optimizes agency efforts on making the best creatives possible, and we look forward to fully leveraging its potential,“ said Sanchit Sanga, Strategic Advisor APAC at Picture Board Partners.About ViombaViomba helps advertisers predict how audiences will perceive their creatives using one of the world’s largest gaze detection datasets supported by AI. By modeling human attention, Viomba enables brands to build campaigns that outperform by design. Viomba is also a strategic media attention data and tech provider, and a partner of US-based Adelaide Metrics, the industry-leading media measurement company focused on attention.For more information on Viomba, visit www.viomba.com About NexdNexd provides a creative management platform for building lightweight, interactive digital ads using WebGL technology. By prioritizing engagement, performance, and sustainability, Nexd empowers advertisers to create high-impact experiences across devices and formats.For more information on Nexd, visit www.nexd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.