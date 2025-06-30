The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Accelerates Towards $13.36 Billion By 2029

It will grow to $13.36 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%” — The Business Research Company

Riding the tide of literacy, the children and young adult books market size have recorded steady growth in recent years. The market is expected to roll up from $12.19 billion in 2024 to $12.49 billion in 2025, backed by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.4%. This growth in the historic period is nurtured by a robust young adult population, burgeoning early childhood reading programs, and a rise in book charities and government initiatives.

What Is The Children And Young Adult Books Market Growth Forecast?

Diving deep, the children and young adult books market is projected to see a moderate surge in the forthcoming years. The market size is forecast to swell up to $13.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 1.7%. This surge in the forecast period is anticipated due to the proliferation of eBooks and audiobooks, escalating penetration of digital technology, and a blooming fondness for independent bookstores. Upsurging trends driving the forecast period comprise the launch of personalized storybooks, a keen focus on incorporating popular video games within books and the introduction of book subscription models.

What Drives The Children And Young Adult Books Market?

The market has leveraged the soaring disposable income of consumers to its growth advantage. An increase in disposable income rallies consumer purchasing power and enhances the likelihood of consumer expenditure on recreational activities, including reading books. The UK Office for National Statistics rings a bell of this trend, revealing that the UK's gross disposable household income GDHI burgeoned by a notable 6.3% in 2022 from 2021. This surge in the disposable income of consumers is blazing the trail for the growth of the children and young adult books market.

Who Are The Children And Young Adult Books Market Key Players?

From a bird's eye view, several major players fuel the children and young adult books market, numbering Penguin Random House, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Phoenix Publishing & Media Inc., Simon & Schuster, Oxford University Press, McGraw-Hill Education, Bonnier Group, Tulika Books, Amar Chitra Katha, Katha, Duckbill, Pratham Books, Puffin Books, Speaking Tiger, and Walker Books.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

In the realm of trends shaping the market, major market actors are curating new book series such as ‘But Why,’ architected to both educate and entertain kids. For instance, in April 2022, But Why, a US project of Vermont Public Co, a US-based public broadcaster, produced a new book series, But Why Are Llamas Ticklish, and But Why Do Fish Breathe Underwater. This venture perfectly caters to adults sharing with elementary-aged children or for solo readers dabbling between the ages of seven to eleven.

How Is The Children And Young Adult Books Market Segmented?

The children and young adult books market in this report has been segmented based on:

1 By Type: Print Book, Ebook, Audiobook

2 By Distribution Channel: Online distribution, Offline distribution

3 By End-user: Children 2 to 10 years, Adolescents 11 to 17 years, Young adults 18 to 25 years

Entailing subsegments like:

1 By Print Book: Picture Books, Chapter Books, Middle-Grade Books, Young Adult Novels, Activity and Educational Books

2 By eBook: Interactive eBooks, eBooks for Educational Purposes, Young Adult eNovels, ePicture Books

3 By Audiobook: Full-Length Audiobooks, Short Stories and Anthologies, Educational Audiobooks, Audiobooks for Young Adults

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Children And Young Adult Books Market?

From a regional perspective, the Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the children and young adult books market in 2024, with North America following suit as the second largest region in the global children and young adult books market share. The regions shaded in the children and young adult books market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

