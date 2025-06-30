Transport Vehicle Components Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Transport Vehicle Components Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Transport Vehicle Components Market Expected To Grow?

The transport vehicle components market size has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. The market grew from $791.98 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $839.2 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. The expansion in the historic period was a result of automotive design evolution, growing market demand for fuel efficiency, globalization of supply chains, changing emissions regulations, and material and manufacturing innovations.

Anticipated Surge In Market Size For Transport Vehicle Components In The Foreseeable Future:

The anticipated market size for transport vehicle components is projected to see robust growth in the next few years. The market is set to soar to $1104.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to the rise in electrification, innovative lightweight materials, the enlarged connected vehicle ecosystem, emphasis on sustainable solutions, and an expansion in urban mobility. Expected trends in the forecast period include supply chain resilience and localization, surge in urban mobility solutions, adoption of sustainability, and eco-friendly solutions. Also, safety and advanced driver-assistance systems adas and the connected vehicle ecosystem will significantly contribute to this growth.

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Transport Vehicle Components Market?

The ongoing trend of urbanization is expected to drive the transport vehicle components market's growth. Urbanization, defined as the process wherein rural areas undergo a transformation into urban areas due to economic development and industrialization, heavily relies on transport vehicle components. These components play an integral role by offering effective and sustainable mobility solutions in urban spaces, thereby promoting the expansion and development of transportation infrastructure.

Who Are The Major Players In The Transport Vehicle Components Market?

Leading companies operating in the transport vehicle components market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Faurecia SE, Magneti Marelli SpA, Brembo S.p.A., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ACDelco, Tesla Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, and Crown Equipment Corporation.

What Are The Current Emerging Trends In The Transport Vehicle Components Market?

Prominent companies operating in the transport vehicle components market are focusing on the innovation of next-generation batteries. These innovations aim to cater to the escalating demand for electrically powered vehicles. Next-generation batteries are advanced energy storage technologies, crafted to outperform conventional lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles EVs.

How Is The Global Transport Vehicle Components Market Segmented?

The transport vehicle components market segmentation is as follows–

1 By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train And Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, Interiors

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3 By Component Type : Battery Packs, DC-DC Converters, Controller And Inverter, Motor, Onboard Charge

4 By Sale Channel: OEM Original Equipment Manufacturer, After marke

Subsegments:

1 Motor Vehicle Body: Chassis, Panels, And Frame

2 Stamped Metal: Body Panels, Structural Components

3 Motor Vehicle Engine: Internal Combustion Engines, Electric Motors

4 Power Train And Parts: Transmissions, Differentials

5 Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment: Battery Systems, Control Units

6 Steering Suspension: Steering Systems, Suspension Components

7 Interiors: Seats, Dashboard Components, Trim And Upholstery

What Are The Leading Region In The Transport Vehicle Components Market?

North America was the largest region in the transport vehicle components market in 2024. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries examined in the transport vehicle components market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

