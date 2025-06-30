Key Trend Revolutionizing The Backpack Market In 2025: Eco-Friendly Backpacks Redefine Sustainability In The Market

The Business Research Company

Backpack Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the backpack market size has grown strongly. It is predicted to rise from $20.56 billion in 2024 to $21.74 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth observed during the historic period could be attributed to factors like outdoor recreation trends, fashion and style preferences, back-to-school shopping, workplace, and commuting demands, and innovations in materials and design.

What Is The Backpack Market Growth Forecast?

The backpack market size is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $27.85 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to increased remote work culture, burgeoning adventure tourism, sustainable and eco-friendly preferences, digital nomad lifestyle, and expansion of the E-Commerce sphere.

What Are The Primary Drivers For The Backpack Market Growth?

As per the reports published by the US Travel Association and Tourism Economics in January 2024, the share of travelers planning to travel in the next six months increased to 93% from 92% in the previous month. The increasing trends without a doubt confirm the rising demand for different shapes and volumes of backpacks, thus directly driving the growth of the backpack market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Impacting The Backpack Market?

Key Industry Players in the backpack market include giants like Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Everest Trading Corp., VF Outdoor LLC, Under Armour Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Samsonite International S.A., L.L.Bean Inc., Eddie Bauer LLC, The North Face Inc., Arc'teryx Equipment Inc., V.I.P. Industries Limited, Mammut Sports Group AG, Patagonia Inc., Vaude Sport GmbH & Co. KG, Marmot Mountain LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

Significant market trends currently witnessed include corporations introducing sustainable products like eco-friendly backpacks to edge out competition. These backpacks focus on environmental sustainability in design and material selection. For instance, Targus, a US-based accessories company, launched an eco-friendly backpack, the Cypress Hero Backpack, in June 2023. Designed for Apple devices, it is compatible with the Apple Find My app and made from GRS-certified recycled materials.

How Is The Backpack Market Segmented?

The comprehensive backpack market report reveals the market to be segmented by:

1 Type: Work Bags, Sports And Recreation Bags, Travel Bags, Other Types

2 Material: Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Other Materials

3 Distribution Channel: Supermarket or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 End-Use: Commercial, Individual, Other End-Uses

In terms of subsegments:

1 Work Bags: Laptop Backpacks, Messenger Bags, Briefcases, Professional Backpacks

2 Sports And Recreation Bags: Hiking Backpacks, Camping Backpacks, Gym Bags, Fishing Backpacks, Cycling Backpacks

3 Travel Bags: Carry-On Backpacks, Travel Daypacks, Wheeled Backpacks, Backpacking Packs

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Backpack Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the backpack market. The backpack market report offers insights into regional markets such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

