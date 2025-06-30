Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation Announces Linton Riddick as Chief Financial Officer

BENSON JEWISH FOUNDATION LOGO

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Linton Riddick as our new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A distinguished United States Air Force Veteran, Mr. Riddick currently serves as a Department of Defense (DoD) employee supporting national security through his work in Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) — one of the most vital and sensitive areas of U.S. defense infrastructure.Mr. Riddick holds the rank of Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he continues to lead in both aircraft propulsion systems and cyber defense operations. He brings a wealth of technical and operational experience, having supported the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) from 2008–2012 and the KC-135 Stratotanker program.He also holds multiple industry-recognized certifications, including CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, and has academic training with the Community College of the Air Force with focused specialized training in aerospace and cybersecurity.With over $40 million in acquisition leadership experience across both propulsion and cybersecurity programs, Mr. Riddick brings a mission-driven, results-oriented approach to the Foundation’s financial and strategic direction. His unique ability to bridge national defense, renewable energy innovation, and educational equity uniquely positions him to elevate the Foundation’s work in underserved communities.“Linton Riddick is a force multiplier,” said William Benson, Founder and President of the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation.“His integrity, discipline, and visionary leadership align perfectly with our mission to build generational change through faith, innovation, and economic empowerment. I’m proud to welcome him to our executive team as we scale new heights.”We are honored to welcome Mr. Riddick to our leadership team as we expand our impact through faith-based outreach, technology empowerment, and generational economic development.

