The Business Research Company's Computerized Maintenance Management System CMMS Market Report for M&A and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

It will grow to $2.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.” — The Business Research Company

Looking at the computerized maintenance management system CMMS market's size and growth rate reveals a promising trajectory. The market has grown strongly in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.45 billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This growth in the historic period can be primarily attributed to the adoption of preventive maintenance strategies, along with rising asset management requirements, increased complexity of equipment, regulatory compliance demands, and scalability requirements.

What Is The Computerized Maintenance Management System CMMS Market Growth Forecast?

Market Growth Forecast offers further optimism. In the next few years, the CMMS market size is expected to see rapid growth, predicted to increase to $2.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on energy management, mobile CMMS applications, and big data analytics in maintenance.

What's Fueling Computerized Maintenance Management System CMMS Market Growth?

A primary driver of this growth trend is the increase in small businesses. Small enterprises, defined as manufacturing entrepreneurs with a limited number of employees, are expected to propel the growth of the CMMS market going forward. Such enterprises use CMMS to expand their start-ups quickly by reducing some of the risk and uncertainty associated with starting a business.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The CMMS Market?

Key industry players in the CMMS market influence the growth trends and dynamics significantly. Some of these major companies operating in the market include Hippo CMMS, Limble CMMS, MicroMain Corporation, Fiix Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fracttal S.p.A, eMaint Enterprises LLC, Upkeep Technologies Inc, Cryotos CMMS Software, Accruent, Infor Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

Key trends contributing to the growth include technological advancements. Major companies operating in the CMMS market are adopting cutting-edge technologies to maintain their competitive position. As an example, TMA Systems LLC, a US-based software company, launched the upgraded Eagle CMMS in October 2023. This versatile CMMS platform, designed for businesses of all sizes, offers powerful asset management tools while maintaining ease of use and quick adoption.

How Is The Computerized Maintenance Management System CMMS Market Segmented?

The CMMS market can be segmented into the following:

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-premise

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs

By Application: Asset Management, Workorder Management, Inventory Management, Preventive Maintenance, Other Applications

By End-Use: Manufacturing, Facility Management, Healthcare, Education, Government, Other End Uses

Subsegments include:

By Cloud: Software As A Service SaaS, Subscription-Based Models, Multi-Tenant Architecture

By On-Premise: Licensed Software, Single-Tenant Architecture, Customizable Solutions

What Computerized Maintenance Management System CMMS Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

The regional insights of the market indicate a dominating presence of North America in the CMMS market in 2024. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

