AlterNET Software Releases AlterNET Studio 10.0 with Cross-Platform Support and .NET 9 Compatibility

Python Debugging (MAUI)

Comprehensive development suite for extending WinForms, WPF, and cross-platform .NET applications with code editing, scripting, and UI design capabilities.

With full .NET 9 support and expanded capabilities across desktop and mobile, developers can now build and debug modern applications on any platform with greater flexibility and performance.” — Dmitry Medvedev

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlterNET Software announced the release of AlterNET Studio 10.0, the latest version of its comprehensive development suite for extending WinForms, WPF, and cross-platform .NET applications with code editing, scripting, and user interface design capabilities.This major release introduces extensive cross-platform support for the Code Editor and scripting/debugging features for C#, Visual Basic, and Python. AlterNET Studio 10.0 also includes full support for .NET 9 across all component libraries.Key Enhancements in AlterNET Studio 10.0:Cross-Platform Code Editor Support:The Code Editor now runs on macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android through two separate implementations:-A version built with the proprietary AlterNET UI library, tailored for macOS and Linux desktop development.-A MAUI-based version, enabling functionality on iOS and Android devices.Scripting and Debugging Across Platforms:C#, Visual Basic, and Python scripting and debugging functionality is now available across desktop and mobile platforms. Non-visual components such as parsers and scripting engines target .NET Standard 2.0, ensuring compatibility with macOS and Linux.Debugger UI Implementations:New debugger user interfaces have been developed using both AlterNET UI and MAUI frameworks, allowing integration of debugging features into cross-platform applications.Full .NET 9 Support:All core libraries and NuGet packages now support .NET 9.0, providing access to the latest development tools, features, and performance improvements. Continued support is maintained for .NET Framework 4.6.2 and later versions to ensure backward compatibility.Updated Product Editions and Subscription Tiers:The newly introduced AlterNET Studio Universal Edition includes cross-platform libraries and is priced higher than the previous standard edition. A new Windows Edition is also available, focused on WinForms and WPF development, and provides access to Windows-specific source code.

