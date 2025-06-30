J. Alexander Martin, Co-Founder of FUBU, Joins Advisory Board of Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation

J ALEXANDER MARTIN CO FOUNDER OF FUBU BENSON JEWISH FOUNDATION LOGO

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation proudly announces the appointment of J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of the iconic fashion brand FUBU, to its Advisory Board. A trailblazing entrepreneur and cultural visionary, Mr. Martin brings decades of experience in brand building, urban economic empowerment, and social innovation to support the Foundation’s growing national mission.As a co-founder of FUBU (“For Us, By Us”), Mr. Martin helped transform the global fashion landscape by championing authentic urban voices and launching a billion-dollar brand that remains a symbol of empowerment, identity, and ownership. His leadership has continued through ventures in media, publishing, and social enterprise—making him a trusted voice in the intersection of business, culture, and community development.Mr. Martin’s appointment marks a bold alignment of values and vision. The Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation, a 508(c)(1)(A) faith-based nonprofit, focuses on reentry reform, clemency advocacy, energy-based job creation, and next-generation educational programs rooted in equity, faith, and opportunity.“J. Alexander Martin is a cultural architect and a true pioneer. His voice, his journey, and his legacy align perfectly with our mission to uplift the underserved through faith, innovation, and community reinvestment. We are honored to welcome him to our Advisory Board.”— William Benson, Founder and President, Benson Jewish Ministries FoundationIn his new role, Mr. Martin will provide strategic counsel on national outreach campaigns, urban revitalization initiatives, and youth engagement programs, as the Foundation expands its efforts across the United States.

