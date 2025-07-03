leagend Developed a Wi‑Fi Battery Charger Series

leagend battery chargers leagend BC511 leagend battery charger BC531 leagend BC811 leagend BC831

leagend has developed a series of Wi-Fi-enabled 12 V battery chargers designed to support remote monitoring and control via dedicated mobile applications.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wireless connectivity becomes increasingly integrated into battery maintenance systems, leagend has developed a series of Wi-Fi-enabled 12 V battery chargers designed to support remote monitoring and control via dedicated mobile applications. This series includes four models, each equipped with 8‑step smart charging programs, comprehensive safety features, and app-based operational management. The chargers are intended for use across automotive, marine, backup power, and industrial battery systems where remote supervision and unattended operation are required.leagend Wi‑Fi Battery Charger Series comprises four models, all supporting 12 V lead-acid batteries of multiple types, including AGM, GEL, MF, and flooded batteries. Each charger features an 8‑stage smart charging process, temperature compensation, integrated safety protections, and Wi‑Fi connectivity for wireless monitoring and control. leagend BC511 offers a maximum charging current of 5 A. It provides wireless control of charging operations and real-time viewing of voltage, current, and battery status via a mobile application.leagend BC531 includes the same charging functions as the BC511, with the addition of an integrated battery testing feature accessible through the app. This function provides readings such as Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) and overall battery health indicators. leagend BC811 increases the maximum charging current to 8 A while maintaining the Wi‑Fi remote monitoring, smart charging stages, and temperature-adaptive functions available in other models.leagend BC831 combines an 8 A charging capacity with integrated battery diagnostic capabilities. It allows users to monitor both the charging process and battery condition parameters through the app interface.Shared Technical FeaturesAcross the four models, several core features are consistent:8‑Step Smart Charging Process: Each charger performs a programmed sequence of charging stages, including desulfation, soft start, bulk charging, absorption, analysis, reconditioning, float, and maintenance.Wi‑Fi Remote Monitoring and Control: All chargers in this series can be monitored and controlled through a mobile application, enabling users to start or stop charging sessions, select charging modes, and view real-time operating parameters such as voltage and current.Temperature Compensation: The chargers automatically adjust charging parameters based on the detected ambient temperature, helping to optimize battery health and maintain safety during operation in varied environments.Safety Protections: Standard safety mechanisms include protections against over-voltage, over-current, overheating, reverse polarity, and battery leakage. Each model is rated to IP65, providing a durable housing suitable for use in outdoor or damp environments.Unattended Operation Mode: The chargers can be left connected for extended periods with automatic management of charging cycles, reducing the need for manual supervision.Battery Repair Function: Some models within the series offer a battery repair mode designed to assist in restoring the capacity of over-discharged batteries.Application Scenariosleagend Wi‑Fi Battery Charger Series is applicable to a range of use cases where remote access, long-duration charging, and operational oversight are necessary. In automotive maintenance settings, the chargers can provide regular battery conditioning and wireless status monitoring for technicians and vehicle owners.In marine and recreational vehicle energy systems, these chargers enable maintenance of auxiliary and starter batteries, particularly during periods of non-use or when vehicles are stationed remotely.Backup power and emergency systems also benefit from these chargers’ ability to safely maintain batteries for telecom installations, data centers, and security systems, where continuous operation is critical and on-site supervision is limited.Industrial applications include battery management for powered equipment such as forklifts, warehouse vehicles, and floor-cleaning machines, where charging cycles must be managed remotely within large or distributed facilities.Position Within Product Portfolio The leagend Wi‑Fi Battery Charger Series is part of leagend’s broader product range of battery testing, monitoring, and maintenance equipment. These chargers align with increasing operational requirements for remote-accessible, software-supported battery management systems in both consumer and industrial sectors. The addition of wireless functionality reflects a gradual shift toward connected tools in battery system operations.leagend is a technology-driven and product-focused manufacturer specializing in battery diagnostic and management solutions. Since its establishment in 2005, leagend has maintained a consistent emphasis on innovation, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities across its core product lines.leagend’s OBD II diagnostic tools are widely recognized for their technical reliability and broad application in international markets. In addition to automotive diagnostic devices, leagend produces a range of battery testers known for their measurement precision, battery monitoring systems characterized by low power consumption, and intelligent 8‑step battery chargers designed for multiple use cases in automotive, industrial, and backup power applications.

