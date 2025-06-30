MPG ONE Launches Origone Platform and Secures $11M Valuation with Strategic MENA Region Expansion

MPG ONE Logo

AI-Powered Media Solutions Pioneer Launches Revolutionary Talent Platform While Securing Investment for Middle East Growth

NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPG ONE Agency, a pioneering digital transformation company specializing in AI-powered media solutions, today announced two major milestones: the launch of their revolutionary Origone Network Platform (Origone.co) and the achievement of an $11 million valuation as the company strategically expands its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.Origone Network Platform Revolutionizes Media Talent AcquisitionThe newly launched Origone Network Platform represents a breakthrough in media talent acquisition, connecting TV networks with top media professionals including news anchors, TV presenters, journalists, and producers. The platform leverages advanced AI technology, integrating Google AI, OpenAI, and Anthropic AI to deliver intelligent matching algorithms, profile optimization, and smart recommendation engines."Origone addresses a critical gap in the media industry by streamlining the talent discovery process," said Mohamed Ezz, CEO and Founder of MPG ONE. "Our platform eliminates the traditional inefficiencies of talent scouting while ensuring quality through our comprehensive vetting system."The platform offers distinct advantages for both media professionals and TV networks. Media talent can create detailed professional profiles, showcase their experience and portfolios, and get discovered by leading networks while managing all professional information in one centralized location. TV networks benefit from access to verified talent profiles, advanced search capabilities by role, experience, location, and skills, and the ability to save profiles for future reference.Key features of the Origone Network Platform include:- Quality Assurance: All profiles are vetted by administrators with verified professional credentials- Advanced AI Matching: Sophisticated algorithms ensure optimal talent-network pairing- Secure Communication: Private and professional environment for industry networking- Comprehensive Database: Already featuring over 10,000 media professionals- Strategic Middle East Expansion Attracts $11 Million ValuationConcurrent with the Origone platform launch, MPG ONE has achieved a significant $11 million valuation, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's AI-driven solutions and strategic expansion into the MENA region. This valuation represents the culmination of 18 years of global success and positions MPG ONE for accelerated growth in one of the world's most dynamic media markets."Our expansion into the Middle East isn't just about geographic growth it's about bringing our proven AI-powered solutions to a region experiencing unprecedented digital transformation," explained Elena Bianchi, Creative Director at MPG ONE. "The $11 million valuation validates our innovative approach to combining artificial intelligence with creative excellence."The MENA region expansion strategy focuses on leveraging MPG ONE's comprehensive suite of services, including AI agent development, media production, talent management, and SEO-driven digital marketing. The company's 19 year track record serving over 923 global clients across multiple continents provides a strong foundation for regional growth.Innovation Through AI IntegrationMPG ONE distinguishes itself in the competitive media landscape through its holistic approach to AI integration. Rather than offering AI as a standalone service, the company embeds artificial intelligence across all operations and client solutions, enabling smarter automation, enhanced audience insights, and highly personalized content experiences."We're not just another media agency we're a creative technology company that understands how AI can transform storytelling and audience engagement," said Valentina Morelli, General Manager and Head of Accounts. "Our clients benefit from solutions that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with creative expertise."The company's comprehensive service portfolio includes discovery and audits, content and creative development, strategic amplification, roadmap planning, and custom coding and development. This integrated approach has earned MPG ONE recognition as a Best Agency Award winner for strategic excellence.About MPG ONE AgencyFounded in 2006 by visionary entrepreneur Mohamed Ezz, MPG ONE Agency is a leading creative technology company headquartered in Rome, Italy. With over 50 employees across three offices and 19 years of industry experience, MPG ONE specializes in AI agent development, media production, talent management, and strategic digital marketing. The company has successfully completed over 380 projects for enterprise clients worldwide, establishing itself as a trusted partner for digital transformation and brand elevation.MPG ONE's commitment to innovation and personalized client service has made it a driving force in the global media landscape. The company's forward-thinking approach ensures clients remain relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving digital environment.Media Contact:MPG ONE Agency Email: Contact@mpgone.comWebsite: mpgone.comOrigone Platform: origone.co

