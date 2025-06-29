National Creative Arts Festival empowers Veterans

The 2025 National Creative Arts Festival took place May 11-18 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Co-hosted annually by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary, the event provides a stage for Veterans from diverse backgrounds to showcase their artistic talents and bond over shared experiences.

“It’s about staying connected with ourselves and each other,” said Miranda Blakeslee, a creative arts music therapist at Tucson VA. “Seeing Veterans express themselves, being heard and understood, and sharing joy—it’s why I love my job.”

Every year, local VA facilities organize competitions, with winners advancing to the national festival. This year saw nearly 4,000 Veterans submitting over 6,500 works to the national competition.

‘It’s about making connections’

Air Force Veteran Robert Gadsden triumphed in the inspirational poetry drama category with his original poem, “YEHBUTZ.” Gadsden called the festival a transformative experience and talked about the therapeutic benefits of creative expression in coping with trauma and PTSD.

“It’s an outlet,” he said, “a way to redirect frustrations into inspiration and positive energy.”

Gadsden recalled a conversation with another Veteran that led to a profound connection and mutual healing: “It’s about making connections and dealing with past issues.”

‘Just go for it’

“I was very grateful to be there,” said Army Veteran Serena “Angeline” Hernandez. “I’m starting to write music again because of it.” Hernandez emphasized the lasting connections she made during the event. “I met a lot of great people—people who are still texting me today. I did not want to leave. I met good friends.”

“It doesn’t matter what your talent level is,” Gadsden added. “Even a slight interest is enough—just go for it.”

Learn more about the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.