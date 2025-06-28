Tips to recharge your brain and body

Just as our phones and devices need recharging to keep working, so do we. “Recharge” means giving your body and brain the rest, sleep and relaxation it needs to restore energy and function at its best.

Get enough sleep

Without daily rest, we can’t fully enjoy life or stay healthy. Sleep allows the body to repair itself, supports brain development and learning, and helps regulate vital hormones.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours a night for adults aged 18-64 and 7-8 hours a night for adults aged 65 and over. The amount of sleep needed varies from person to person.

Sleep affects performance. People who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to get into accidents, have trouble remembering and focusing, feel grumpy and irritable, and have trouble focusing.

Here are some tips for staying well-rested:

Get up and go to sleep at the same time every day. This helps build a routine.

Move your body often. Regular exercise helps people to feel more rested after sleep.

Eat fresh foods. Your brain needs nutrients so that it can make the chemicals and hormones that help you sleep well.

Keep the temperature in your bedroom comfortable. Many people sleep better if the bedroom is on the cool side.

Use your bed only for sleep and sex. Do not do work or other stressful activities in your bed or bedroom.

Keep electrical devices away from your head when you sleep. The bright light from a phone or tablet can lower sleep hormones. Having these devices near you can make you more stressed, which also makes it harder to sleep.

Rest and relax

There are many ways to rest and relax. Choose things that fit your interests and lifestyles. Here are some possibilities:

Meditate, pray or make a habit of having a quiet moment.

Allow yourself time for leisure, creativity and hobbies or other interests outside of work.

Practice progressive muscle relaxation or guided imagery.

Spend time with friends and family.

Schedule a regular digital and social media break.

Being intentional about how we recharge can greatly impact our physical and mental health, so make some time today to give yourself the rest you deserve.

Want other ways to give your body the attention it deserves? VA offers support for all aspects of your body through programs such as MOVE!, Nutrition & Food Services, Sleep 101 and Whole Health.