Midtown Manhattan’s AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar Celebrates Its 18-Year Anniversary

Enjoy Ayza’s charming indoor and outdoor seating in Manhattan Midtown—relax in a flower-adorned garden or dine under the stars inside. AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar offers a signature pairing of fine wines and handcrafted chocolates in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Charming garden patio at Ayza featuring flower-adorned surroundings and a quaint molly trolley, perfect for leisurely meals.

In a city of fleeting trends, AYZA celebrates 18 years of style, flavor, and staying power in Midtown’s dynamic dining scene.

We wanted a place where people could celebrate life’s small pleasures in a beautiful and welcoming setting. Every decision we’ve made, from lighting to plating, supports that goal.” — Co‑Owner Aytac Nural

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Toast to Perseverance: AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar Marks 18 Years in Midtown ManhattanIn a city where most restaurants struggle to make it past their fifth anniversary, AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar is proudly celebrating 18 years of heartfelt hospitality, chocolate-infused charm, and culinary creativity in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.In a city where restaurant lifespans are often measured in months rather than years, AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar is celebrating its 18th anniversary at its Midtown Manhattan location—a remarkable achievement in New York’s notoriously competitive dining landscape.Founded in 2007 by Aytac Nural and Zafer Sevimcok, AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar at 11 West 31st Street has secured its place as a go‑to spot in New York for a refined yet affordable dining and cocktail experience. In a city where nearly 80 percent of new restaurants close within five years, AYZA’s continued success stands out as a noteworthy accomplishment.“The restaurant’s longevity represents a significant business achievement in Manhattan’s volatile hospitality sector,” said Maria Gonzalez, food‑industry analyst. “AYZA’s continued presence reflects both consistent quality and adaptability in a market that rarely forgives missteps.”Although best known for its unique focus on wine‑and‑chocolate pairings, AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar has also established itself as a strong contender in New York’s dining scene with a well‑executed brunch and dinner menu. The concept, built around the rich, layered pleasures of chocolate and wine, offers more than indulgent pairings. “What could be better than wine and chocolate?” said co‑owner Zafer Sevimcok. “They both carry deep, complex flavors that naturally complement each other—and put people in a good mood. That harmony inspired us to create a concept that’s both unique and complete.”From Serving Tables to Setting the StandardBefore opening their own doors in 2007, Aytac and Zafer spent years gaining hands‑on experience in New York’s restaurant scene. Their journey—from working long shifts to building a concept that now defines refined indulgence—is a study in grit, growth, and creative conviction.“We weren’t just creating a restaurant,” Aytac explains. “We wanted a place where people could celebrate life’s small pleasures in a beautiful and welcoming setting. Every decision we’ve made, from lighting to plating, supports that goal.”Curated from the Heart of New YorkAYZA’s food and wine menus are carefully developed in collaboration with culinary experts from a New York‑based experience center, ensuring that each dish and glass of wine reflects the diverse tastes of the city’s discerning diners. This locally driven approach adds authenticity and keeps the menu both relevant and dynamic, even after nearly two decades in operation.The savory menu highlights dishes like signature tapas, truffle flatbreads, and a variety of mezes, while rich chocolate martinis; offered in hazelnut, espresso, and raspberry, double as both dessert and after‑dinner cocktails. Complemented by tasting boards featuring handcrafted chocolates from Jacques Torres and Xocolatti, AYZA delivers a culinary experience that combines inventive flavors with approachable sophistication, right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.A Brunch Scene with CharacterWhile AYZA first built its reputation on evening dining, the weekend brunch has become a standout experience in its own right. Guests flock to the sunlit garden patio, adorned with flowers, to savor offerings like the Garden Melt Omelette, Fig Berries Burrata Toast, and Citrus Chicken Tacos, all paired perfectly with refreshing mimosas.“It’s one of those rare places where brunch still feels like a treat,” says longtime guest Amanda Kelock. “Not rushed or hectic—more of a relaxed, memorable experience.”A Design That Speaks Its Own LanguageDesigned by artist Sinem Disli, the restaurant’s interior features 33 custom‑crafted iridescent yellow light fixtures that create a dreamy canopy above the softly lit space. The result is an ambiance that feels both romantic and relaxed—an urban retreat for dates, celebrations, or solo indulgence. For those who prefer al fresco moments, the outdoor garden offers flower‑adorned seating and live‑music performances that pair perfectly with a glass of wine and the city’s rhythm.Surviving the StormsAYZA has endured some of the city’s harshest economic chapters, including the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID‑19 pandemic, which permanently shuttered thousands of dining establishments across all five boroughs. Through it all, Nural and Sevimcok stayed nimble—pivoting to outdoor dining, reworking menus, and remaining loyal to their core team.A Rare Feat in a Tough MarketWith nearly 80 percent of new restaurants in the city shuttering within five years, AYZA’s longevity is no small feat. It reflects not only the loyalty of its guests but also the precision and care behind every detail.Today, with more than 2,000 glowing reviews online and mentions in top media outlets, AYZA continues to attract both regulars and first‑time visitors seeking something memorable and meaningful in Manhattan’s ever‑evolving dining landscape.“AYZA was built on the idea that hospitality should feel personal and memorable,” says Nural. “Being in the heart of Manhattan—near the Empire State Building, Penn Station, and Broadway—has been a gift, but it’s our guests who’ve given us meaning for 18 years.”Eighteen years in, AYZA is still setting the table—and setting the tone—for what New York hospitality can be.AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar11 W. 31st Street, New York, NYWeekdays 4 p.m.–10 p.m. | Weekends until midnightBrunch served Friday, Saturday & Sundaywww.ayzanyc.com | (212) 714‑2992

Ayza Wine and Chocolate Bar - New York - Manhattan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.