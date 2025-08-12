Kevin Turner Painting Launches New Digital Presence

Kevin Turner Logo Leader David Rule Exterior Painting Kansas City Cabinet Painting Kansas City Light Installation Kansas City

Kevin Turner Painting unveils new website and brand identity showcasing 30 years of award-winning craftsmanship in Kansas City under owner David Rule

We're not a franchise or a high-volume operation that rushes through jobs. Every project receives meticulous attention to detail, from thorough surface preparation to final cleanup.” — David Rule

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Turner Painting, a nationally recognized painting company serving the Kansas City metropolitan area since 1995, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website and refreshed brand identity. The new digital presence reflects the company's transformation under owner David Rule's leadership from its humble beginnings to becoming Kansas City's only nationally awarded residential repaint specialist.The newly launched website, kevinturnerpainting.com, serves as a comprehensive resource for homeowners seeking premium painting and finishing services. The enhanced digital platform showcases the company's expanded service offerings, detailed project galleries, and streamlined customer communication tools, embodying their commitment to raising industry standards in the Kansas City region."This digital transformation represents more than just a new website – it's a reflection of our evolution and commitment to excellence," said David Rule, owner of Kevin Turner Painting. "When I took over the company from Kevin Turner, I inherited a legacy built on the belief that homeowners deserve a better painting experience. Our new online presence helps us better communicate that vision while maintaining the personal touch our clients have come to expect."The company's origin story, deeply rooted in Kansas City's community, began with founder Kevin Turner's vision to elevate industry standards. Under David Rule's leadership, the company has expanded its services while maintaining its founding principles of integrity, excellence, communication, and respect. These core values are prominently featured throughout the new website, illustrating the company's customer-first approach.The redesigned website highlights the full spectrum of services now offered by Kevin Turner Painting, including:Interior and exterior paintingWood stainingConcrete coatingsPermanent lighting installationCommercial painting servicesRestoration and repair work"Today's homeowners are looking for more than just a painting contractor – they want a trusted partner who can handle multiple aspects of their home improvement projects," Rule explained. "Our new website better showcases our comprehensive capabilities while making it easier for clients to explore options and connect with our team."A standout feature of the new digital presence is the detailed project gallery, which showcases the company's award-winning craftsmanship across various residential and commercial projects. The website also includes enhanced educational resources, helping homeowners make informed decisions about their painting and finishing projects.The company's service area spans numerous communities throughout Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Olathe, Liberty, and Blue Springs. As a licensed general and electrical contractor, Kevin Turner Painting handles all work in-house, ensuring consistent quality and accountability across every project."What sets us apart is our commitment to doing things the right way," Rule added. "We're not a franchise or a high-volume operation that rushes through jobs. Every project receives meticulous attention to detail, from thorough surface preparation to final cleanup. Our new website helps communicate this dedication to quality and customer service."The company's industry-leading warranties, ranging from two to five years depending on the project type, reflect their confidence in their workmanship. This commitment to quality has earned them national recognition and established them as Kansas City's go-to source for high-end residential repainting Looking ahead, Kevin Turner Painting aims to continue raising industry standards while maintaining the personal touch that has earned them the trust of Kansas City homeowners for over three decades. The new website serves as a foundation for this mission, making it easier for homeowners to access premium painting services while experiencing the company's signature customer-first approach.For more information about Kevin Turner Painting's services or to request a quote, visit kevinturnerpainting.com or call (913) 449-1034.About Kevin Turner PaintingFounded in 1995, Kevin Turner Painting is a family-owned and operated home improvement company serving the greater Kansas City area. Under the ownership of David Rule, the company has grown to become the region's only nationally awarded residential repaint specialist. As a licensed general and electrical contractor, the company provides comprehensive painting and finishing services for both residential and commercial properties, backed by industry-leading warranties and award-winning craftsmanship. The company's mission is to raise the standard for what homeowners should expect from a painting contractor by combining true craftsmanship with a stress-free, customer-first process.

