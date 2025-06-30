DUT Quantum Blockchain Simulator Refutes Theory That a Black Hole Created the Universe

DUT Quantum Simulator interface: a decentralized scientific tool for testing cosmological hypotheses based on non-singular geometries and unified general relativity.

ExtractoDAO Launches DUT Quantum Simulator: Refuting Black Hole Universe Theories with Einstein-Based Decentralized Science

To simulate the universe with mathematical precision is to dismantle myths with data and disprove fiction through gravity.” — Joel Almeida, CEO

CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, June 30, 2025 -- Was the Observable Universe Created by a Black Hole?

The blockchain technology and advanced scientific research startup in computational simulations has launched the DUT Quantum and DUT General Relativity simulators, focused on expanding Albert Einstein’s theory. Many speculative hypotheses have fueled media discussions about the possibility that the universe was created by black holes—or have simply evoked science fiction to explain phenomena that can, in fact, be observed and explained through mathematical and epistemological rigor.



"The mathematical simulations conducted by the DUT General Relativity model unequivocally demonstrate that hypotheses claiming the universe was created by black holes are mathematically unsustainable, conceptually fragile, and empirically incompatible with observational data. The refutation results are detailed in the research available at https://zenodo.org/records/15760410 and can be independently replicated by any researcher using the DUT General Relativity and DUT RG simulators."

While many black hole simulations focus on dazzling visualizations or modeling observational phenomena (like those from NASA, or those exploring magnetic effects, or even those using artificial intelligence to create realistic models), the DUT Simulator adopts a distinct and crucial approach: the direct refutation of cosmological hypotheses through fundamental physical laws.

What makes it unique is its ability to rigorously apply advanced concepts of theoretical physics to validate or, more importantly, refute the viability of hypothetical scenarios. Specifically, it aims to test the idea that our universe could have emerged from a black hole.

It is precisely these characteristics that make the Quantum and Unified General Relativity Simulator by ExtractoDAO—developed from the scientific research of its CEO and simulator project leader, Joel Almeida—stand out as a powerful tool, now available on the market and entirely free for the global scientific community.

The DUT Quantum Simulator presents a high standard of computational security and scientific integrity, with fully readable and verifiable code that operates without any external API calls. Its operation is 100% offline, requiring no internet connection, and it incorporates a built-in ledger and hashing system, allowing all simulations and results to be recorded immutably and auditable through blockchain technology. In perfect alignment with the Dead Universe Theory (DUT), the simulator avoids singularities and event horizons, modeling regular geometries with mathematical precision. Among its computational capabilities are geodesic simulations, gravitational lensing, Einstein and Ricci tensors, and scalar invariants—all structured in independent modules that allow separate testing of collapse, curvature, and gravitational dynamics. Moreover, it enables comparative transitions between classical General Relativity solutions, such as the Schwarzschild metric, and the regularized solutions proposed by DUT, broadening its applicability to both innovative researchers and physicists aligned with the Einsteinian paradigm.

The computational architecture of DUT Quantum and General Relativity is compatible with future integration into high-performance computing environments, including quantum clouds such as those offered by IBM, Amazon Braket, or similar platforms. This will allow, when desired, the execution of more intensive calculations or parallel simulations in hybrid environments—while maintaining full integrity and control of source code and data by the researcher.

In the field of research in General Relativity and Cosmology, the ability to test complex hypotheses is essential. It is in this context that the DUT Universal Simulator stands out as a truly innovative and powerful tool.

Instead of showing what a black hole looks like or how it behaves on a visual level, the DUT Simulator dives into the intrinsic and measurable properties of these objects. It calculates and compares critical parameters such as:

Entropy: a measure of disorder or the number of possible microstates of a system.



Effective Cosmological Constant: a value that describes the vacuum energy density in the universe, crucial for its expansion.



Hawking Temperature: the hypothetical temperature of radiation emitted by a black hole.



The simulator allows users to adjust the mass of black holes and, based on these calculations, graphically and numerically demonstrates that the resulting conditions for an emerging universe drastically violate the parameters observed in our own universe. This discrepancy is not a mere divergence, but a physics-based refutation that invalidates the hypothesis in question.

This type of simulation represents a significant breakthrough because:

It Provides Concrete Proof: It offers a practical platform to test complex cosmological theories.



It Advances Knowledge: In science, refuting a hypothesis is just as important as confirming one.



It’s a Powerful Didactic Tool: It allows users to manipulate parameters and see the direct consequences of physical laws in cosmological scenarios.



In short, the DUT Universal Simulator transcends merely illustrative simulations or observational modeling. It positions itself as a rigorous analytical tool for the validation (or refutation) of major cosmological questions, empowering researchers and enthusiasts to test the limits of our understanding of the universe.

Gravitational Core of the Dead Universe — DUT Quantum

