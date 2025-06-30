CrossVal becomes the go-to accounting software for UAE businesses, offering automated VAT and faster month-end closing.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the growing pressure on UAE companies to manage VAT compliance, streamline financial operations, and stay audit-ready, traditional tools are falling short. In response, UAE-based businesses are turning to a new kind of solution—one built for their actual workflows.At the forefront of that shift is CrossVal , now regarded by many finance teams as the best accounting software for UAE businesses—not just for its feature set, but for the clarity and control it gives back to teams.Market Insight: Why UAE Businesses Are Rethinking Their Accounting StackOver 65% of UAE-based SMEs still rely on spreadsheets or non-local tools to manage their books, according to 2025 data from the UAE Chamber of Commerce. With evolving tax policies and more frequent audits from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), this has become a growing risk.At the same time, many international accounting platforms don’t support Arabic, lack FTA-aligned VAT modules, or require workarounds to connect with local banks.CrossVal fills that gap. Designed in the UAE, for the UAE, CrossVal gives companies what they’ve been missing: full financial clarity, clean compliance, and operational visibility in real time.Why CrossVal?Unlike generic accounting platforms, CrossVal was built from the ground up with UAE regulations and business habits in mind. That local-first approach means fewer compromises, faster onboarding, and smoother workflows.Whether you're an early-stage startup or a 100+ employee operation, CrossVal simplifies the back-office chaos.Features That Actually Solve Problems- FTA-Compliant Invoicing & VAT FilingBuilt-in automation means you’re never second-guessing your VAT status or worried about penalties.- Arabic & English SupportGive your finance team a tool they’re actually comfortable using, in both UI and customer service.- Multi-Currency + UAE Bank IntegrationReconcile faster with real-time data synced to your local accounts and international transactions.- Real-Time Reporting & DashboardsFrom cash flow to tax liability, know where you stand—without waiting for month-end.- Secure, Cloud-Based AccessRole-based access, encrypted data, and anytime-anywhere control—without a single spreadsheet.- Responsive Local SupportWhen you need help, you’re speaking to someone in the region who knows the terrain.Case Study: Yellow Closes Month-End 70% Faster with CrossValYellow, a UAE-based SaaS company, was losing days each month to slow reconciliations and fragmented reporting. The operations and finance teams often worked in silos, and preparing VAT returns took too much manual effort.After switching to CrossVal:- Month-end close accelerated by 70%- VAT returns became a non-issue with automated compliance- Finance & ops aligned through shared dashboardsThe impact was operational, not just technical: faster decisions, tighter controls, and reduced back-office workload.What UAE Founders Are Saying“CrossVal has made the difference between trying to have a financial model and being the masters of our financial strategy. Over the year we have been a partner, the learning and insight has in itself been worth twice the platform cost, and we are happy to pay it.”— Zohare Haider, Founder & CEO, JalebiReady to Take Control? Try CrossVal FreeIf you’re tired of workarounds, spreadsheets, and second-guessing your VAT filings, now’s the time to switch.No credit card required. No onboarding chaos. Just better accounting, built for the UAE.About CrossValCrossVal is a UAE-based financial management platform designed for modern businesses in the Emirates. It simplifies accounting, automates compliance, and delivers clear, real-time financial control—trusted by hundreds of growing businesses across the country.

