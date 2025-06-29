UN-Affiliated Health Organization Engages Dr. Anosh Ahmed to Develop COVID Standards for Northern Africa

Dr. Anosh Ahmed, global health protocol lead

Physician known for large-scale COVID response in U.S. to lead creation of global SOPs for underserved and remote regions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed has been formally engaged by a UN-affiliated healthcare organization to lead the development of standardized protocols for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and field operations in underserved regions of Northern Africa. The initiative reflects growing international efforts to strengthen health systems in areas with limited infrastructure and ongoing recovery needs.This collaboration is a result of Dr. Ahmed’s proven leadership in managing high-volume COVID-19 response efforts across major U.S. cities. Over the past several years, he has overseen community-based testing and vaccination programs in Chicago and Houston, working in partnership with municipal governments and public health departments. These programs provided critical access to underserved populations, including public housing residents, frontline workers, and individuals in high-risk areas.The new initiative will focus on building scalable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that combine scientific accuracy with practical implementation strategies. Dr. Ahmed’s assignment includes creating frameworks that can operate effectively in remote regions of Northern Africa, including border zones, refugee settlements, nomadic communities, and areas undergoing post-conflict recovery.Key priorities include overcoming logistical challenges such as vaccine transport, storage, and administration in regions without reliable infrastructure. The protocols will also address the need for building public trust, especially in communities with deep-rooted skepticism toward institutional healthcare.This effort will align with existing World Health Organization guidelines while tailoring implementation strategies to local conditions. Dr. Ahmed will work closely with regional health partners to ensure solutions are grounded in on-the-ground realities.“Effective healthcare must be accurate, accessible, and accountable,” said Dr. Ahmed. “This initiative is not only about responding to COVID-19, but about establishing a sustainable model that can be adapted for future public health challenges.”Phase one deployment is expected to begin this year, with the goal of creating a repeatable model for other regions facing similar conditions.About Dr. Anosh AhmedDr. Anosh Ahmed is an internationally recognized physician and healthcare leader based in Chicago, Illinois. He has led large-scale COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs across major U.S. cities, advised on public health strategies, and now collaborates with international organizations to develop equitable healthcare protocols in underserved regions worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.