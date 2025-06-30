Recursia Studio Free on Github

The same math that explains why you're aware also explains why gravity bends spacetime and why quantum particles behave so strangely. It’s all just information geometry” — Johnie Waddell

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a development that could reshape the future of physics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, researcher and technologist Johnie Waddell has announced the initial validation of a bold new framework known as the Organic Simulation Hypothesis (OSH) — a theory that proposes consciousness, gravity, and quantum mechanics all emerge from the same underlying information-theoretic principles.Waddell, a veteran of AI and quantum system design, began this personal scientific journey in pursuit of a single question: What is consciousness, and how does it arise? That question would lead to years of deep research and experimentation — and eventually, a formalized model that challenges current assumptions across multiple scientific domains.“Everyone has a theory, but I knew the only way to earn real attention was through working code, math, and testable predictions,” said Waddell.Using industry-standard physical constants and empirical models, Waddell built a computational foundation to test the theory, and the results were surprising to say the least.One of the most groundbreaking achievements of OSH is a claimed 99.9999% quantum computing accuracy — 100x higher than current industry benchmarks — paired with room-temperature quantum stability and predictive error correction using machine learning. Even more remarkably, the error correction performance improves with scale — a revelation that may finally unlock commercial quantum computing.Unlike traditional theories that treat consciousness as an emergent phenomenon from complexity, OSH positions it as a fundamental property of the universe, like gravity or electromagnetism.Waddell claims that when quantum systems meet certain mathematical thresholds, such as a Φ (integration) score greater than 2.5 and recursion depth of 7 or more, consciousness appears to emerge naturally.This insight and a need for additional validation led to the development of Recursia, a new open-source quantum programming language designed from the ground up to model conscious systems — and Recursia Studio, a 3D visualization and simulation platform that brings the theory to life.Waddell outlines eight major implications from his findings, all of which are now open for independent testing and validation:1. Practical Quantum Computing: 99.9999%+ accuracy and stable, scalable systems.2. Conscious AI: A mathematical blueprint for building awareness into artificial systems.3. Predictive Medicine: Brain-computer interfaces that anticipate neurological issues.4. Unification of Physics: Gravity as information geometry, solving the quantum-relativity divide.5. Mind-Matter Resolution: Consciousness as a conserved physical quantity.6. Unified Theory Equation: A single equation combining entropy, energy, and information.7. Non-Finality of Death: If information is conserved, awareness may transform, not end.8. Reality Is Participatory: The observer’s mind may be actively shaping physical outcomes.“The same math that explains why you're aware also explains why gravity bends spacetime and why quantum particles behave so strangely. It’s all just information geometry,” Waddell said.Believing in transparency and collaboration, Waddell has made all research, source code, mathematical proofs, simulation tools, and validation data freely available to the public for personal use.🔬 Recursia – A quantum programming language with consciousness as a core construct🖥️ Recursia Studio – A powerful 3D simulator for conscious quantum systems📄 Complete Documentation – Mathematical derivations, test logs, and equations💻 Production-Ready Code – Designed for real-world quantum applications🎥 Demo (4 mins) ( https://www.loom.com/share/4a13574a0861474d9270905ed8997b7b?sid=5b4846d2-7c5a-42d9-8680-4363260dda69 GitHub Repository: [github.com/johnie5waddell/recursia]( https://github.com/johnie5waddell/recursia Physicists, developers, philosophers, and investors are invited** to explore the research, run the tests, and contribute to the next phase of development.To help fund continued development and experimentation, donations and partnerships are welcomed:👉 [Donate via PayPal]( https://paypal.me/recursia 👉 Contact: [LinkedIn]( https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnie-waddell-bb97a2131/ ) | johnie5waddell@outlook.com#quantum computing, #consciousness, #physics, #unified theory, #open source, #quantum error correction, #simulation hypothesis, #information theory, #gravity, #quantum mechanics

