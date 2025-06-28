Shaping the Development of NYS Transportation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the draft 2050 New York State Transportation Master Plan, which will shape the development of New York’s transportation infrastructure for the coming decades, is now available for the public to review. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), in partnership with transportation agencies across the state, drafted this forward-looking plan and is now seeking input from the public to help inform the completion of the final document planned for later this summer. Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft plan and attend one of two virtual public forums planned for July 8.

“New York State is making historic investments to rebuild our infrastructure to meet the challenges of the 21st Century and we want to keep this momentum going well into the future,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to read this draft master plan and offer their feedback so that we can ensure that New Yorkers get a transportation network that meets their needs, not only for today but in the decades to come as well.”

NYSDOT recognizes that transportation is about more than infrastructure — it is about people, places and experiences. Every day, millions of New York residents and visitors rely on the State’s network of roads, public transit, bicycle trails, and sidewalks to access jobs, education, health care and recreation. New York’s highways, railways, airports and ports support the movement of essential products and goods and connect communities across the state and the world. Decisions about transportation today will have long-lasting impacts.

At the same time, rapid change is occurring and there are new challenges and issues to consider — such as travel behavior changes, new technology advancements and more extreme weather resulting from climate change. As a result, there is a vital need to look beyond specific transportation projects today and create a holistic vision for the future of transportation in our communities.

The draft New York State Transportation Master Plan lays out a vision for “community-centered transportation” throughout New York State with an outlook to 2050. It identifies policies and priorities to support thriving communities, economic vitality, a clean and healthy environment, and other community-based goals. Specifically, it:

Describes New York’s existing transportation system and how it is performing;

Discusses key trends and issues affecting transportation that are anticipated to be important in the future;

Identifies transportation goals, objectives and performance measures for tracking progress; and

Defines strategic directions, policies and priorities for New York State’s multimodal transportation system

Input from the public is vital to ensure that the plan addresses the transportation needs of all state residents and visitors. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the New York State Transportation Master Plan 2025 website to review the draft document, provide feedback and register for future updates. Information is also available on the website about how to register for virtual public forums that are planned for Tuesday, July 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

NYSDOT is committed to engagement across all regions of the state, including outreach to historically underserved communities and providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate. To ensure that those who need assistance can access the Draft Plan and attend the Virtual Public Forums, accommodations can be requested by emailing Colleen Smith-Lemmon at [email protected].

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “In order to truly fulfill our mission of providing a safe, reliable, accessible and resilient transportation system that serves all New Yorkers, we must look to the future transportation needs of coming generations and be prepared to meet them. This draft master plan is a step in that process and in order to succeed we need everyone’s input. I encourage everyone to read the draft master plan and give us feedback so that we can work toward a fully accessible transportation network for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Transportation is woven through the daily lives of millions of New Yorkers. From commuting to work and school to accessing healthcare and essential services, transportation is vital to maintaining thriving, connected communities. Governor Hochul’s draft Transportation Plan offers an opportunity to assess the future of mobility in New York — addressing emerging technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and climate resilient solutions. I am reviewing the plan and encourage all New Yorkers to attend public forums and help us ensure a future of transportation that works for everyone.”

Assemblymember William Margnarelli said, “The release of the draft 2050 Master Transportation Plan for New York State is an important step as New York seeks to build out a safe, efficient, resilient, and modern transportation network. I look forward to reviewing the draft and its recommendations.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.