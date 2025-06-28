World-Leading Genomics Expert Prof. Gudrun Moore Joins FetalFirst as Chief Scientific Advisor

Emeritus Professor of UCL Institute of Child Health Professor Gudrun Moore Founder & CEO - FetalFirst FetalFirst - Empower Your Decisions

FetalFirst pioneers quantum-accelerated computing solutions to transform fetal anomaly detection and decision support for clinicians and parents worldwide

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FetalFirst , the next-generation fetal diagnostics and support platform, today announces the appointment of Professor Gudrun Moore as Chief Scientific Advisor, Genomics & Ethics. Prof. Moore, an internationally recognised leader in fetal genomics and co-creator of the internationally acclaimed Baby Bio Bank, brings over 30 years of expertise to FetalFirst’s mission: transforming how fetal anomalies are detected, understood, and managed—while supporting families at every step.Prof. Moore serves as Emeritus Professor of Clinical and Molecular Genetics at UCL Institute of Child Health and was Deputy Director (Research2013-2015) at one of the world's largest pediatric research centers outside the United States. Her pioneering work on genomic imprinting has fundamentally transformed our understanding of fetal development, identifying critical genes such as IGF2, PHLDA2, GRB10, and DLK1—key regulators of fetal growth.“Prof. Moore’s appointment is a pivotal milestone for FetalFirst,” said Nina Abide , Founder and CEO of FetalFirst. “Her expertise, network and access to unparalleled research resources position us at the forefront of next-generation fetal diagnostics. We are committed to evidence-based technology that enhances, not replaces, clinical expertise.”Through Prof. Moore’s leadership, FetalFirst gains access to the Baby Bio Bank, containing over 54,000 biological samples from more than 2,500 pregnancies. This resource focuses on complications affecting 20% of pregnancies, including fetal growth restriction, recurrent miscarriage, preterm birth, and pre-eclampsia.Meeting the Challenges of Modern PregnancyWith the average age of parents rising globally, the risk of pregnancy complications and congenital anomalies is increasing. At the same time, advances in high-resolution scanning technologies mean more anomalies are being detected than ever before. Yet, for many parents and clinicians, the flood of complex data and scarcity of fetal medicine specialists can lead to confusion, anxiety, and uncertainty about the best path forward.FetalFirst addresses this urgent need by utilising the power of quantum-accelorated computing and advanced GPU technologies to deliver rapid, deep, and precise analysis of fetal scans and genetic data. The platform predicts not only the presence but also the likely severity of fetal anomalies, providing actionable insights for clinicians and empowering parents with clear, timely information.Empowering Families and Clinicians—Beyond Technology“Pregnancy is a race against time. Every day counts when a potential anomaly is detected,” said Nina Abide. “FetalFirst is designed to make conversations between specialists and parents more collaborative, less confusing, and focused on the best possible outcomes. Our technology helps clinicians and families make informed, timely decisions—whether that means accessing life-saving interventions, preparing for special care, or simply understanding all the options.”“FetalFirst is not just about advanced analysis; it’s about making the entire journey less isolating and more empowering. We connect families with world-class specialists for second opinions, offer trauma-informed mental health support, and provide a safe, moderated community forum for sharing experiences and advice,” she added.Prof. Moore’s appointment brings world-class scientific leadership and access to the Baby Bio Bank, one of the world’s largest research database on pregnancy complications. This partnership ensures FetalFirst’s technology is grounded in the latest genomic discoveries and ethical best practices.Breaking Barriers, Bridging Global Healthcare Systems, Supporting Every OutcomeFetalFirst is committed to breaking down barriers to care—no matter where families live or what choices they face. In countries where options are limited, FetalFirst provides logistical support for accessing international interventions. For families of babies born with congenital anomalies, the platform connects parents to organizations and resources dedicated to specific disabilities, ensuring ongoing support and a better quality of life.“By combining quantum-accelerated computing, AI, and compassionate human support, FetalFirst is setting a new global standard for fetal medicine,” said Prof. Moore. “I am excited to contribute to FetalFirst’s mission of making understanding fetal medicine accessible worldwide. AI should complement clinical expertise, and FetalFirst’s approach aligns perfectly with this vision.”“We’re here to give families clarity, confidence, and access to the right care, fast—helping save lives, improve outcomes, and support parents and babies, whatever their journey may be,” said Nina Abide.About FetalFirstFetalFirst is redefining fetal diagnostics and support with quantum- accelerated computing and GPU-powered analytics, secure telehealth consultations, trauma-informed psychological care, and a vibrant peer community. By empowering clinicians and parents with deep analysis and collaborative decision support, FetalFirst is improving outcomes and breaking down barriers to care for families worldwide.Prof. Gudrun MooreProfessor Gudrun Moore has made an internationally-acclaimed contribution to the molecular genetics of major complications of pregnancy: fetal growth restriction (FGR), pre-eclampsia, miscarriage, and fetal malformation, particularly cleft palate (Nature Genetics 2001;J Dent 2019).She has applied genetic and epigenetic techniques to the study of FGR using Silver Russell syndrome (SRS) as an exemplar. Equally important has been her investigation of the role of biomarkers for pre-eclampsia and recurrent miscarriage (Nature Genetics 2007; HMG 2019). Her unique contribution to maternal, fetal and child health will be recognised for years to come through her establishment of the Wellbeing-of-Women-funded “Baby Bio Bank” with Professor Regan (Imperial College) which opened to researchers 2014. This national epidemiological and biological resource will facilitate research into complications of pregnancy, enabling development of new diagnosticNina Abideis an award-winning AI and data strategy leader, healthtech innovator, and mental health advocate. She is the founder and CEO of FetalFirst, the world’s first GPU-powered platform for holistic fetal anomaly detection, decision support, and family care. After a personal experience navigating a complex pregnancy diagnosis in a restrictive legal environment, Nina dedicated her career to empowering parents and clinicians with technology that bridges medical, emotional, and logistical gaps in fetal medicine.A Tech Nation-endorsed entrepreneur, Nina previously led AI product innovation and commercial growth at Artefact UK, and has built solutions generating billions in revenue for clients across Europe and the Middle East. She holds an Executive MBA from London Business School, executive education from Stanford, and advanced degrees in linguistics and cognitive science. Nina's a passionate advocate for women in tech, and is recognised for building purpose-driven, trauma-informed technologies that drive impact and equity.

