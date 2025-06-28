Changes to crosswalk at Fort Weaver Road and Makule Road near ‘Ilima Intermediate

Main, News Posted on Jun 27, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be moving the raised crosswalk on Fort Weaver Road at its intersection with Makule Road to separate crossing pedestrians from the vehicles making the southbound left-turn into the ‘Ilima Intermediate School driveway. This work will require closures of a single lane at a time on Fort Weaver Road at Makule Road on Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During the work hours, a contractor will remove the current raised crosswalk on the south leg of the intersection and construct a new raised crosswalk on the north leg. A drawing of the new crosswalk setup can be found above.

The relocation of the raised crosswalk is expected to provide a consistent stopping point for northbound vehicles to yield to pedestrians crossing Fort Weaver Road. The original raised crosswalk was constructed in August 2019. The nearby raised crosswalk at Fort Weaver Road and Pohakupuna Road was found to reduce the number of vehicles traveling faster than 30 mph by 21%.

HDOT is installing traffic-calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas. Since 2019, HDOT has built 267 speed humps and raised crosswalks statewide. In 2024, we installed 63 statewide, which exceeded our goal of 40 for the year. In 2025, our goal is again 40 speed humps/raised crosswalks statewide. We currently have 11 that have been designed or are in the design process. For additional information, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Please obey all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

###