State Transportation Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan goes live

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the release of Hawaiʻi’s first statewide Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan, a bold roadmap to reduce transportation emissions and expand affordable transportation options for all residents. The plan provides strategies for the transportation sector to achieve the state climate targets set in law – a 50% emissions reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, net negative transportation emissions by 2045 (meaning Hawaiʻi should capture more emissions than we produce), and ultimately zero transportation emissions.

“HDOT’s Energy Security Plan is a call to action,” said Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation. “Together, we can create a transportation system that is cleaner and safer while fulfilling its purpose to connect our communities. The strategies outlined in this plan will help us build out the system for our future generations.”

The pillars of the plan are island energy security, affordability for kamaʻāina and emissions reduction. A sampling of strategies in the plan includes incentives for electric vehicles and cleaner fuels; the build out within five years of significant pedestrian, bicycle and transit projects so that people can chose transportation options other than single passenger vehicles, and immediate investment in carbon sequestration efforts such as native reforestation. The plan fulfills a commitment made by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation under the youth-led Navahine Settlement Agreement that was reached in June 2024.

“Transportation impacts everyone in Hawaiʻi and we therefore encourage feedback and ask for partnership from industry, fellow agencies and the public, including Hawaiʻi’s youth,” said Sniffen. “Collective action across all sectors, public and private, will increase transportation choice, decrease costs for users of the system, and enable us to achieve these ambitious targets.”

The Draft Energy Security & Waste Reduction Plan and an online comment form is available at: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/h9gp-xxmt The plan will be updated annually to reflect new data, technology and community feedback.

“We appreciate HDOT working to implement the Navahine settlement and plan for the safer, cheaper and cleaner transportation system we need to protect the fundamental rights of our youth,” said Isaac Moriwake of Earthjustice, co-counsel for the Navahine youth plaintiffs. “This plan is meant to be a living document to map our way forward and we must all help to breathe life into this vision. Aʻohe hana nui ke alu ʻia: No task is too big if done by all.”

Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council Member Kawika Pegram reflected, “This plan is the catalyst for creating a future that all people can thrive in. Through this plan, we can harness the power of local industry, create meaningful jobs and invest in public infrastructure like never before.”

In mid- to late-July, HDOT will host a series of public presentations via videoconference. These public presentations will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the plan, ask questions and provide feedback. Dates and registration information for the public presentations will be available on HDOT’s website in early July.

