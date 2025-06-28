Modified District Government Services for DC Emancipation Day

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday April 16, District Government will observe the DC Emancipation Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

District residents are also invited to join Mayor Bowser this Sunday, April 13, for the annual DC Emancipation Day parade, concert, and fireworks. More information can be found at emancipation.dc.gov.

What's Open on Wednesday, April 16

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness are open 24 hours and operate year-round. Low-barrier shelters will be open all day on Wednesday, April 16. Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the Homeless Services Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, provides walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. The Center will be open on Wednesday, April 16 from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Wednesday, April 16.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 741 8th Street SE, will be open on Wednesday, April 16 from 10 am to 6 pm (by appointment only).



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be open on Wednesday, April 16 from 9 am to 5 pm.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol/drug use concerns, or just need to talk as well as those who are concerned about family members/friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained, caring crisis counselor for free, confidential support. Residents in emotional or mental distress or concerned about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Wednesday, April 16:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

Select DC Public Library (DCPL) locations will be open on DC Emancipation Day. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm. The Anacostia, Benning/Dorothy I. Height, Tenley-Friendship, Petworth, Southwest, Woodridge libraries will be open from 9 am - 5 pm. The Library will also be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash, recycling and food waste collection on Wednesday, April 16. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash, recycling and food waste collections on Wednesday, April 16 will be serviced on Thursday, April 17. Collections on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15 will not be impacted and will operate as scheduled.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Wednesday, April 16. All services will resume on Thursday, April 17 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Thursday, April 17 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations on Wednesday, April 16 on the following:

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

Reversible lane operations will operate as normal on Wednesday, April 16 on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Wednesday, April 16 in observance of DC Emancipation Day without an issued after-hours permit. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after hours permit, please view the following link After Hours Permit. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:



All parking enforcement will be suspended on Wednesday, April 16, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Thursday, April 17.



DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule. Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.

What's Closed on Wednesday, April 16

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Spring Break from Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18. Schools will reopen on Monday, April 21.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and aquatic centers will be closed on Wednesday, April 16. DPR facilities will resume normal hours on Thursday, April 17.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Wednesday, April 16.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Wednesday, April 16.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Wednesday, April 16.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Wednesday, April 16 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Wednesday, April 16 and will reopen on Thursday, April 17. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov or download the agency’s free mobile app.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Wednesday, April 16. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Wednesday, April 16.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Wednesday, April 16.

