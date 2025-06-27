Chairman Lee Releases Updated Energy & Natural Resources Title

WASHINGTON – Today, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released updated text within the ENR Committee’s jurisdiction to be considered as part of Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill.

“Republicans are delivering on President Trump’s promise: we’re cutting the Green New Scam, reining in reckless spending, and unleashing American energy,” said Chairman Lee. “We’ve incorporated key feedback from countless Americans, whose input made this legislation sharper, stronger, and laser-focused on helping American families. This is how we lower costs, expand opportunity, and make America not just energy independent—but energy dominant.”



Legislative text | Section-by-section | One-pager | Updates



