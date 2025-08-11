ENR Ranking Member Heinrich Releases Data on Trump Administration Actions that Hike Up Energy Costs

Donald Trump and Republicans’ Big Bad Bill for Billionaires will raise utility costs by 9-18% across the nation.

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member on the U.S. Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released fact sheets that outline how the Trump Administration’s actions and his “Big Bad Bill” raises utility costs for cash-strapped American families.

Since his inauguration, Donald Trump has taken actions to hamstring the clean energy sector – from halting and revering the approvals of clean energy projects to passing his Big Bad Bill, which sunsets critical tax incentives for the energy sector – raising energy costs on working families.

“Now more than ever, we need more energy, not less, to meet our increased energy demand and power our grid. Instead of increasing our energy supply Donald Trump is taking a sledgehammer to the clean energy sector, killing jobs and projects,” said Ranking Member Heinrich.

Heinrich continued, “What Donald Trump won’t tell you about his Big Ugly Bill is that it's costing thousands of jobs and higher energy costs.”

