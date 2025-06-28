Targeted Capacity Expansion: Special Projects

Short Title: TCE-Special Projects

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: TI-25-002 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, June 27, 2025 Application Due Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to implement targeted strategies to provide treatment and related services for substance use disorder (SUD) and/or co-occurring disorder (COD) to communities disproportionately impacted by SUD/COD. Recipients will use public health data to identify the SUD/COD treatment needs in the community that this program will support with evidence-based and population-appropriate treatment and related services. Eligibility Eligible applicants are domestic, public, and private nonprofit entities. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: Up to $7,125,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: Up to 19 awards Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $375,000 per year per award Length of Project: Up to 3 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $375,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

