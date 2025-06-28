First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act

Short Title: FR-CARA

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: TI-25-001 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, June 27, 2025 Application Due Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of the FR-CARA program is to train first responders and communities in administering and distributing opioid overdose reversal medications. Recipients are expected to provide overdose prevention training and education, engage with their communities and partners, and implement activities aligned with evidence-based, trauma-informed care practices. Eligibility Eligibility for this program is statutorily limited to states, local governmental entities, and American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) tribes and tribal organizations. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: Up to $10,000,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 12-33 awards Anticipated Award Amount: $300,000–$800,000 per year Length of Project: Up to 4 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $300,000-$800,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

