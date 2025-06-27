Short Title: SPRC

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: SM-25-012 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, June 27, 2025 Application Due Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to build national capacity for preventing suicide by providing technical assistance, training, and resources to assist states, political subdivisions of states, Tribes, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, communities, providers, practitioners, and members of the public on suicide prevention strategies and best practices to address the issue of suicide. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC) will serve as a national center of excellence to address suicide across the country. Eligibility Eligible applicants are domestic, public, and private nonprofit entities. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $10,207,289 Anticipated Number of Awards: 1 Anticipated Award Amount: $10,207,289 per year Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $10, 207,289 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

