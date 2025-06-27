National Technical Assistance Center for Child, Youth, and Family Mental Health

Short Title: NTTAC

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: SM-25-020 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, June 27, 2025 Application Due Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of the National Training and Technical Assistance Center for Child, Youth, and Family Mental Health is to provide training and technical assistance on the implementation of the systems of care approach, delivery of mental health services, and the promotion of family voice and supports. Eligibility Eligible applicants are domestic public and private non-profit entities. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $5,075,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 1 Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $5,075,000 per year Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $5,075,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.