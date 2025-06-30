Amber Golden Launches Golden Leadership Institute to Help Visionary Leaders Scale and Guide Women 50+

Amber Golden, founder of the Golden Leadership Institute

Bestselling author announces women’s empowerment movement, The Queen Chapter, and booking for 2025-2026 speaking and media appearances

It’s about rising into who you’re here to be, with systems, clarity, and leadership that leaves a legacy.” — Amber Golden

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After decades of shaping movements, scaling organizations, and speaking on global stages, Amber Golden, the dynamic 5x best-selling author and former co-founder of a national charter school network, is proud to announce the official launch of Golden Leadership Institute—a next-level consultancy designed to serve visionary founders, CEOs, and women in their second act of leadership.

Golden is no stranger to reinvention. Early in her career, she started in the Hollywood trenches as an intern on the “Leeza Gibbons Show” and a Production Assistant on the inaugural Screen Actors Guild Awards. She went on to found iLEAD Schools and the Maker Learning Network, an award-winning charter school system that grew to serve over 8,000 students across multiple states with more than 700 staff. Now, she’s bringing her legacy of transformation, systems thinking, and reinvention into a consultancy that’s as soulful as it is strategic.

“This isn’t about going back to who you were,” says Golden. “It’s about rising into who you’re here to be, with systems, clarity, and leadership that leaves a legacy.”

Her signature approach to business and life weaves together her experience in media, education, entrepreneurship, and finance. Through Golden Leadership Consulting, she works at the intersection of vision, velocity, and values, supporting both B2B founders and B2C clients with equal depth and brilliance.

The B2B Side: Crowned Collective or Sovereign Strategist Consulting Services

At the heart of Golden’s B2B consulting is her signature Crowned Collective (or Sovereign Strategist) Experience, built for high-growth CEOs who are scaling with small teams and overwhelmed operations from a lack of strategy and clarity.

Golden brings deep cross-sector expertise to her clients, having launched over 30 brands and 12 intercompany departments across various industries, including education, hospitality, television, and nonprofit development. She’s a systems architect and growth strategist who knows how to bring visions to life, without sacrificing mission, margin or mental health.

Her work has been praised by policymakers in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., where she’s advocated for educational equity and other children’s causes. She was honored as the first female keynote speaker and Chief Guest at Pinegrove School in India, recognizing her international influence in mission-driven leadership.

“If you’re tired of being the bottleneck in your business,” says Golden, we will give your team the clarity and rhythm they need to run without burning out, or burning through you.”

She also serves as a financial educator and investor matchmaker, helping clients navigate alternative investment opportunities and step into wealth creation with confidence.

The B2C Side: The Queen Chapter for Women Over 50

Golden’s second signature platform, The Queen Chapter, is a transformational community and global movement for women over 50 who are ready to rewrite the script on leadership, power and aging.

Through her signature R.O.Y.A.L.™ Method—Recognize, Own, Yield, Aspire, Lead—Amber guides women through the five major pivots of midlife: Divorce, Death, Disease, Disaster, and Default. Her clients aren’t starting over. They’re starting from experience. And they’re ready to reclaim their wealth, voice and visibility.

Golden is thrilled to unveil the grand opening of her flagship online retail store and the launch of the Sovereign Circle Community—a weekly sacred gathering designed to empower women over 50 in reclaiming their voices, rewriting their legacies, and building intentional community.

Both initiatives will debut during the "From Survival to Sovereignty: Rewriting Your Legacy Summit," which is from July 15 - 17, 2025 from 12:00–3:00 PM ET / 9:00–12:00 PM PT, each day. There will also be a VIP Hour.

July 15 / Day 1 – Body & Health Sovereignty: Health, Hormones & Healing

July 16 / Day 2 – Heart Sovereignty: Relationships, Family & Dating after 50

July 17 / Day 3 – Financial Sovereignty: Wealth, Leadership & Legacy

Golden’s mentoring draws on her own story of reinvention following the loss of her mother and the end of her marriage—two life-altering transitions that birthed a new mission: helping high-capacity women stop playing small and start ruling their next chapter.

“These are the women who have built empires, raised families, and held everything together. Now it’s their turn to make their mark on the world,” she says.

Now Booking: Keynotes and Media Appearances

Amber is now booking speaking engagements, media appearances, and podcast interviews. Her keynote talk, “From Vision to Velocity: Leading with Legacy,” is designed for founders, executives, and leadership teams who are ready to align their mission with movement.

Having appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and now a five-time best-selling author, including Unstoppable After 50: A Blueprint for Fearless Living, Prosperity, and Legacy, Amber brings unmatched presence and insight to the stage. She blends inspiration with tangible takeaways, including: why legacy isn’t what you leave—it’s what you live; how to turn your team into leaders who don’t need handholding; why systems are sacred, and how to build them around your values; and how to scale without losing soul, sanity or sovereignty.

Other talks address topics such as turning overwhelmed teams into aligned executors, systematizing soul-aligned scaling, building a leadership legacy that doesn’t depend on you, and why menopause, reinvention, and pivots can be powerful tools for innovation.

Media & Booking Information

To book Amber Golden for consulting, a keynote, or a podcast interview, visit: AmberGoldenSpeaker.com

About Amber Golden

Amber Golden is a leadership consultant, transformation coach, and international speaker with a 30+ year career spanning entertainment, education, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment. She is the founder of Golden Leadership Consulting and The Queen Chapter, and is best known for her work aligning business systems and guiding midlife women into their power. She has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, produced national TV programs, co-founded a multi-state education network, and served as a keynote speaker on international stages. She is the vice-president of Wealth Wise Women, educating women on building wealth and investing. She helps her clients build lives and legacies rooted in clarity, courage, and conscious leadership.

