H.R. 2269, WIPPES Act

H.R. 2269 would require manufacturers and suppliers of disposable wipes to clearly mark their products with a “do not flush” label and symbol. The FTC would enforce that requirement. Using information from the FTC and based on the cost of similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2269 would cost the FTC $4 million over the 2025-2030 period to issue guidance and to monitor and enforce those requirements. In addition, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2269 could increase collections of civil penalties, which are recorded in the federal budget as revenues, by an insignificant amount.

