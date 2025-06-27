Submit Release
News Search

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,224 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 2269, WIPPES Act

H.R. 2269 would require manufacturers and suppliers of disposable wipes to clearly mark their products with a “do not flush” label and symbol. The FTC would enforce that requirement. Using information from the FTC and based on the cost of similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2269 would cost the FTC $4 million over the 2025-2030 period to issue guidance and to monitor and enforce those requirements. In addition, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2269 could increase collections of civil penalties, which are recorded in the federal budget as revenues, by an insignificant amount.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 2269, WIPPES Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more